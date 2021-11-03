Surgeons operate on a patient at the Uganda Heart Institute at Mulago in Kampala on April 17, 2017. PHOTO | RACHEL MABALA


|

More children are being born with heart defects – experts

By  Tonny Abet

  • About 50 percent of children born annually with heart defects need corrective operation but only 12 percent can access care due to lack of facilities, according to information from UHI.  
  • Mr Apollo Mukubuya, the Board chairman of Prudential Assurance Uganda Limited, said there is need to do more to curb heart diseases.

At least 16,000 out of 1.4 million children born annually in the country have heart defects, the Uganda Heart Institute (UHI) revealed on Tuesday.

