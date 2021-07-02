More Covid recoveries as death toll hits 1, 000

By Elizabeth Kamurungi More by this Author

Uganda has recorded 2,542 recoveries and 193 deaths in five days, statistics from the Ministry of Health recorded between June 25 and June 29 indicate.

The numbers bring the cumulative recoveries to 53,551 while the number of deaths now stands at 1,061 since the first death in July 2020.

More than half of the deaths have been recorded in the last two months.

Experts say this is a sign of hope as many patients are winning the fight against the virus.

The country, currently under a second lockdown, is battling the second wave of the pandemic that has stretched the health system due to the increased numbers of patients that require critical care.

The country has, in the five days, also seen a fluctuation in the number of new cases recorded in with the positivity rate swinging between 10.9 per cent on June 25 and 14.2 I per cent on the June 29 results when 1,057 cases were recorded.

Total cases are now stand at 81,034.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Health ministry spokesperson, said the statistics only represent those under hospital care, adding that the recoveries could be even higher considering recoveries under home-based care.

The ministry is also encouraging patients who notice any symptoms to go to hospitals early as this gives a higher chance of survival. Experts have previously linked more deaths to the after effects of the virus on the body when patients delay to receive medical care.

“It [number of recoveries] gives us hope that we can overcome the disease and shows that our health workers are doing a great job to save lives. We hope that people do not wait so long under homecare. If the situation is deteriorating, they need to seek help early. A number of patients present to hospital when the situation is too late,” Mr Ainebyoona said.

Experts, however, warn that with the good sign of the high number of recoveries, there is need for even more cautiousness to break the chain of transmission. They say the country is not yet out of the woods and complacency would undo the progress so far made.

Dr Andrew Kambugu, the executive director Infectious Disease Institute at Makerere University, said there is need to contextualise and educate the public on the meaning of the numbers.

Dr Kambugu said the critical or severe cases seen in hospitals could be a representation of many more who are asymptomatic or mild.

“The numbers need to be vetted but what is encouraging is that the positivity rate is reducing, and that could indicate that the rate of community transition is perhaps also going down. But it is important to note that the testing data is an under representation of what is on ground,” he said.

