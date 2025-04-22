More details on policeman found dead in septic tank

New details have emerged about the death of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Julius Ahimbisibwe, whose body was discovered in a septic tank at his residence in Nakitokolo Cell, Kisozi Parish, Kyengera Town Council, Wakiso District.

The senior officer is suspected to have taken his life following a prolonged domestic dispute with his wife, Anitah Ahimbisibwe. Neighbours said he had abandoned the home in March 2024 after a violent altercation during which he allegedly shot and injured her.

He reportedly returned on Good Friday, just days before his death, and began making threats against both his life and that of his wife.

“Anitah told me her husband had returned but seemed unstable. She feared he might harm himself,” said a neighbour who asked not to be named. On Easter Monday, the officer’s body was discovered floating in a septic tank behind the house. Initial findings suggest that he hanged himself, but the cloth broke, causing the body to fall into the water-filled tank.

Mr Ashraf Ssemogerere, the area defence secretary, said he received a distress call at around 2:30am from a neighbour named Abdul, who reported that Ms Ahimbisibwe had knocked on his door, crying that her husband had died by suicide.

“I immediately called the area chairperson, Mr Augustine Walakila, and we rushed to the scene. We found the body floating in the septic tank,” Mr Ssemogerere said. The police fire brigade was called in to pump out the tank before the body could be retrieved.

A forensic team later secured the scene and transported the remains to Kampala Capital City Mortuary, Mulago. Three area residents were taken to Nsangi Police Station to assist with ongoing investigations. Ms Allen Namande, the area secretary for women, said the local council was unaware of the couple’s continued troubles.

“We knew he had left home before, but nothing had been officially reported. We thought they had reconciled,” she said. Mr Rusoke Kitumwa, the police spokesperson, confirmed the incident. “We registered a case of suspected suicide. Police visited the scene, recorded statements from witnesses and family members, and conveyed the body to the city mortuary,” he said.

Suicide on the rise Uganda is witnessing a worrying rise in suicide cases. According to the 2024 Police Annual Crime Report, 218 cases were recorded last year—a 26 percent increase from the 165 cases documented in 2023.

CID Director Tom Magambo attributed the trend to domestic violence, mental health struggles, and economic pressures. Security personnel in Uganda continue to face growing mental health challenges due to the intense and often traumatic nature of their work.

Long working hours, exposure to violence, and family separation contribute significantly to psychological strain. Although the Uganda Police Force has a Welfare and Counselling Unit, its services are limited and overstretched.

Some officers have received support through sporadic mental health awareness campaigns or NGO-led counselling sessions, but access remains uneven. One of the major obstacles is the stigma associated with mental illness.

Many officers fear that seeking help may be perceived as a sign of weakness or could negatively impact their career progression.

Confidentiality is another concern, with some fearing that their personal struggles might be shared with superiors or peers. Additionally, there are few licensed mental health professionals embedded within the police and army units to provide timely and professional care.

Recent cases

January 2025: Police Constable John Kanene, attached to Kasese Central Police Station, reportedly shot himself inside his barracks room. The motive remains unclear, but police launched an investigation into the incident.