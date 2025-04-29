More married women accessing our loans – Govt

In a significant trend, more married women in the country are taking advantage of government loan initiatives to support their businesses and development, the Gender Ministry has said.

Under the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (GROW) project, the ministry said there is a surge in loan uptake among the women, who are using the loans to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and improve their economic stability.

In an engagement with selected journalists in Kampala last Friday, Dr Ruth Aisha Kasolo, the project's national coordinator, revealed that the increased uptake of the loans among women is attributed to, among others, the support of their spouses who are increasingly recognising the importance of empowering their wives to contribute to family income and development.

“Many husbands are now actively encouraging their wives to apply for loans and pursue their business ventures, possibly this could be because they now realise the essence of not relying on a single bread-winner and development like never before,” she said.

Other factors

Ms Kasolo said another key factor is the provision of collateral by spouses, noting that in many cases, husbands are providing collateral for their wives’ loans, enabling them access larger amounts of funding and invest in their businesses.

“This trend is particularly notable among couples that are working together to build a more secure financial future, she said, adding:“Some women have also reported husbands’ involvement in loan repayment; reducing the burden on the woman and increasing the likelihood of successful loan uptake.”

The shift from only asking for land as collateral to including other valuables like movable household assets, motor vehicles, and motorcycles is also another enabler for married women who may not own land to acquire loans. According to Mr Aggrey Kibenge, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Gender, the government intends to use the repaid loan amounts after the five years to further financial women’s empowerment.

“While we understand this is a grant from the World Bank, we intend to use the recovered money from loans to further women’s financial empowerment so that even the women who miss out now will also benefit in the long run,” he said.

Progress so far