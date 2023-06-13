More men seeking DNA tests for children – ministry

The number of men seeking Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) tests for their children has shot up, the Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson has said.

Mr Simon Mundeyi said the percentage of men demanding DNA service for their children has increased by 70 percent.

“Of recent, the number of people asking for DNA services has increased. Last week alone, we had around 40 people, who were looking for services of DNA at the ministry because they know that we do control the Government Analytical Laboratory,” Mr Mundeyi said.

The DNA tests show the relationship between species or objects. The DNA test results are often used by doctors to establish whether the parent is related to the children.

The Government Analytical Laboratory is a testing centre with its headquarters in Wandegeya, Kampala City.

Mr Mundeyi did not provide the statistics for previous years.

He, however, said three years ago an average of three people would seek the services per month, but now the numbers are nearing the hundreds.

Mr Mundeyi said he doesn’t know why the number of men looking for DNA tests for their children is increasing.

In April, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Kaziimba, said 10 percent of men deny fathering children.

Recently, a local manufacturer tested his children and found out that many of them were not his.

Last week, a court in Mukono District ordered for DNA testing on lawyer Male Mabiriizi and his siblings to establish whether they belong to the same father.

The court is hearing a case in which the parties are fighting over the estate of Late Mohamed Bazindule Lulibedda Mutumba.

The DNA paternity tests have been controversial in the country.

In 2013, after the Northern Bypass inferno at Namugoona that left more than 38 people dead, seven of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition and the police had to carry out DNA on the relatives of the deceased.