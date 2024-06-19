More people stranded after Lubigi evictions

For the last three weeks, the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has been evicting people and businesses from Lubigi wetland in Wakiso District.

However, the evictions have brought pain to hundreds of people who are homeless after their structures were demolished.

Those evicted claim to have genuinely acquired their plots of land in the wetland and want the government to compensate them.

However, Nema insists it gave the encroachers eviction notices before the demolition exercise that they say seeks to restore the wetland that has been heavily encroached on and degraded.

Mr Vincent Musoke Kigozi, 60, who claims to be a UPDF officer, yesterday narrated how his flat comprising more than 15 rentals and a guest house were demolished.

“The rentals and a guest house are where I have been collecting money to pay school fees for my children and take care of the family,” he cried out as he appealed to Good Samaritans for help.

He has now set up temporary structures where his family of more than 15 people is currently staying.

Ms Ruth Namuddu, 69, whose photo went viral as she held on to her chicken after being evicted, yesterday received a tent from Mr David Sserukenya, the Makindye MP, which has become her temporary shelter.

“He [Sserukenya] donated seven tents to different people who are badly off and I was among them. But I still appeal to other kind-hearted people to support us with food relief,” Ms Namuddu said.

VIDEO: Displaced women are seen on June 18 inside donated tents turned their 'new homes' after they were evicted- and their residences demolished in an ongoing operation against apparent Lubigi Swamp encroachers in Nansana, central Uganda.



While thousands have been evicted in… pic.twitter.com/POoevuB0Ob — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 18, 2024

She owned a residential house in Nansana West and rentals where she has been earning money to take care of her family.

Ms Annet Nanjumba, 40, whom we found lying under a makeshift tent, could not control her tears as she narrated how all her rentals were demolished.

Another evictee, Ms Diana Nakiganda, 37, bought her plot of land in 2009 and built a house in 2017. She claims she got the money from vending tomatoes in Namungoona, along the Northern bypass.

“All my properties, including clothes, were buried in the house. I was left with nothing yet I have a two-year-old baby,” she said.

Mr Musa Kayanja, 50, had a commercial building on Hoima Road with 11 rooms, which were all razed. He paraded all his documents, indicating that he was a bona fide occupant of the Kabaka’s land and was paying Busuulu of Shs40,000 annually.

Mr John Bosco Sserunkuuma, alias Kaanakambaata, the Nansana West Ward LC5 councillor, yesterday convened a meeting with all the evictees whom he registered as they made plans to jointly petition the government.

Mr Emmanuel Muhumuza, the proprietor of Buganda Kombucha, a producer of local alcohol, said he has a certificate from Nema permitting him to operate from Lubigi wetland and his factory will not be demolished.

“Before setting up any structure in this place, I first visited Nema offices and they gave me a certificate,” he said.

Also, Lubigi Police Post, which is located in the middle of the swamp, has not been demolished.

EARLIER: Police arrest a man who defiantly left his car where NEMA and security operatives were destroying makeshift structures and houses in efforts to evict apparent Lubigi Swamp encroachers on June 18, 2024.



Over 1, 000 people are reported homeless following the evictions,… pic.twitter.com/dZVVTTmUmL — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 18, 2024