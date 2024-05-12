More rains expected in coming weeks – weatherman

The country expects a continuation of a significant amount of rainfall culminating in potential hazards including flash floods, waterlogging, and contamination of water sources due to increased surface runoff during May 2024, the Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA), has warned.

The May rainfall Outlook indicates enhanced rainfall over most parts of the country, but suppressed rainfall is expected to prevail over some parts of the West Nile.

While May is usually associated with the cessation of March to May seasonal rainfall over most parts of the country, the forecast for May 2024 indicates enhanced rainfall over most parts of the Northern region (Acholi, Lango & Karamoja) sub-regions, and parts of Eastern-region (Teso, Bukedi and Elgon).

The Central and Western regions are expected to experience enhanced rainfall. However suppressed rainfall is likely to be experienced in most parts of West Nile along the Rift Valley, the forecast update released on May 5, 2024 and signed by UNMA acting Executive Director Bob Alex Ogwang indicates.

The advisories

Because of the past and present experiences relating to the enhanced rainfall, potential hazards that could upset the social and economic activities are likely to occur during the period under forecast. Potential hazards as indicated by the weatherman include flash floods, waterlogging, and contamination of water sources resulting from surface runoff, disruption of traffic along transportation routes as some bridges may be washed away.

"The soil and water conservation practices could help minimize the impact of floods and waterlogging. This could be through providing for waterways, trenches and diversion channels. Early and timely weeding to address the rampant growth of weeds such as nut grass, spear grass, wandering jews and coach grass which increase the cost of production could be another mitigating factor for the farmers," the statement reads in part.

"Advocating for fertilizer use to enhance soil fertility due to the likelihood of soil erosion, relocating kraals to raised and fresh grounds to manage foot rot due to the muddy conditions, management of clogged pathways and drainage channels by local and urban areas to avoid truncation of roads by turbulent water overflows is advised."

Rainfall performance review

For April 2024, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded at Entebbe weather station in Wakiso District with a total of 562.8mm. This was followed by Kyere Secondary School and Serere Agromet stations in Serere District with 455.6mm and 379.2mm respectively and Jinja District with 372.9mm.

The lowest rainfall was received in Gulu, Kagadi and Kamuli districts with 51.5mm, 63.6mm and 64.6mm respectively. The highest maximum fall recorded in a single day was observed at Entebbe weather station in Wakiso District with an amount of 124.3mm on April 14, 2024, followed by Kamenyamiggo Agromet station in Masaka District with 91.4mm recorded on 24 April 2024, UNMA states in its forecast update.