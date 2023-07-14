More than 20 children abandoned on Mbarara streets

At least 23 children have been abandoned on the streets of Mbarara City since January.

The abandoned children are usually between zero and one year old.

The Mbarara City probation officer, Mr Henry Mushabe, said the rate at which children are being abandoned in the city is worrying.

“As we speak now, Mbarara city is overwhelmed by the influx of children who are being abandoned and those fleeing their homes due to abuse,” he told Daily Monitor on Wednesday.

Mr Mushabe said the youth are increasingly losing touch with culture and also fear their responsibilities, which is increasing cases of abandoned children in the city.

“Some couples, especially youth, join marriage when they are not yet ready and they do not use family planning. When the fruits of marriage come out, they start blame games. The moment a woman realises that there is no help or financial support from the husband, she decides to dump the baby on the street for the government to take care of it,” he said.

Mr Mushabe said some other children leave their homes because of domestic violence, which is also on the rise in the district.

Mr Mushabe said there is a need to put up more babies’ homes in the city to take care of the abandoned children.

Mr Mushabe said they used to have one abandoned child per month, but recently the number has increased to two per week.

Ms Rebecca Muleme, a caretaker at Rock of Living Water Babies’ Home in Biharwe, Mbarara City, said the number of children at the facility has increased compared to when they started in 2021.

“We used to register one case once a month but now, a week cannot pass without getting a call [about a case of an abandoned child] from the probation officer,” she said.

She added “some are always old beyond the age, we adopt but now cases are rampant and we normally get calls from people asking us to pick those children and we advise them to take them to police,”

She attributed the trend to the increasing cases of teenage pregnancies in the sub-region.

The Mbarara City speaker, Mr Bonny Tashobya Karustya, said the development in Mbarara City is contributing a lot to child negligence since people find it hard to earn a living.

He said they are engaging the police to ensure whoever dumps a child on the streets is apprehended and charged with child neglect.