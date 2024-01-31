More tobacco farmers opting for cocoa 

In 2018, the Koboko County Member of Parliament, Mr James Baba, opened up a 4-acre piece of land in Kuniro Parish in Abuku Sub-county to grow cocoa.

He received the seedlings from ICAM Chocolate Uganda, an Italian-based cocoa-buying company.

“I was persuaded to promote cocoa in Koboko and the West Nile Sub-region when the Ministry of Agriculture through Kawanda Research Station gave me a green light that cocoa can grow in the West Nile without any problem,” he said on Monday.

Mr Baba said cocoa growing, which is already becoming popular in the sub-region, was launched in Tabi Village in Dranya Sub-county where seedlings were given to farmers in 2018.

“For a long time, West Nile has been producing tobacco and cotton. We must break that cycle with cocoa, which is a perennial crop. The people of Bundibugyo, Mukono and Mayuge have prospered because of cocoa growing,” Mr Baba said.

Currently, Mr Baba has 12 acres of cocoa plantation. From last year’s sale, Mr Baba said he made a profit of Shs6 million and could have made more had the yield not been affected by an unpredictable weather pattern.

Just like Mr Baba, Mr Silvano Aliga from Idralo Village, Dranya Sub-county in Koboko, said he is now focusing on cocoa.

“Last year, as a test, I only sold 4kgs of cocoa at Shs7,500 per kilogramme and people abused me and told me that, if they can get Shs30,000 with other things why am I wasting time on growing cocoa? Early this year, I sold 35 kilogrammes and earned Shs315,000,” he said.

Mr Aliga has about 1,360 plants from which he expects to generate more income once they start maturing. He said this would enable him to pay school fees and meet other needs of his children.

In the neighbouring Maracha District, Mr Robinson Ociti, a cocoa farmer from Igamara Parish in Alikua Sub-county, said :“A kilogramme of cocoa is currently sold between Shs7,500 and Shs9,000 depending on the quality. When I compare the price of cocoa to the tobacco I used to grow, I have seen more benefits in cocoa than tobacco, which is expensive to maintain and time-consuming.”

The Kuluba Sub-county Agricultural Officer, Mr Dominic Buruga, urged more farmers to grow high-value crops like cocoa to improve their livelihoods.