More tourists needed to achieve tenfold economic growth target, says Minister

The State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Mr Martin Mugarra, has said Uganda’s ambitious tenfold economic growth target by 2040 can only be achieved if the country significantly increases both domestic and international tourist numbers.

Speaking during the launch of the Gulu City Oktoberfest festivities held in Kampala on Monday, Mr Mugarra said while tourist arrivals have shown improvement in recent years, the current numbers are still too low to support the sector’s projected contribution to national growth.

“We have been given a target as a sector to contribute to a tenfold economic growth—from Shs50 billion to Shs500 billion by 2040. Our ministry is expected to raise Shs50 billion of that. We can only achieve this by growing the number of foreigners visiting Uganda and boosting domestic travel,” Mr Mugarra said.

He cited Germany as an example of an under-tapped market, noting that only 4,223 German tourists visited Uganda last year. “That number is still very small. We need to attract more to come and spend their dollars here,” he added.

Mr Mugarra said events such as the Gulu City Oktoberfest, slated for October 6–14, 2025, are critical in attracting both local and international tourists.

In 2024, domestic tourism in Uganda saw strong growth, with 2.8 million people participating in local travel. This helped drive a 15.7 percent increase in visits to national parks. Foreign tourist arrivals also rose to 1.37 million—a 7.7 percent increase from the previous year.

The government’s broader Tenfold Growth Strategy, which targets a national GDP of USD 500 billion by 2040, focuses on four key sectors: Agro-industrialization, Tourism, Mineral Development, and Science, Technology and Innovation (ATMS). It also seeks to grow the formal economy and increase returns from public investment.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Mr Norbert Mao, urged Ugandans to support Oktoberfest as a unique cultural festival that could help boost tourism and trade, especially in northern Uganda.

“Gulu is part of a region that was ravaged by war for over 20 years but is now open to business. It is a place where you can come, enjoy and invest,” Mr Mao said.

Gulu City Mayor, Mr Alfred Okwonga, said the Oktoberfest—expected to be officially opened by President Museveni on October 7—will be held annually to promote international partnerships, attract investment, and boost tourism.

According to Mr Okwonga, proceeds from the event will go toward environmental protection and education.

“We will use the funds to beautify the city, protect wetlands, plant trees, provide clean and efficient energy, install more solar lights, offer scholarships, and improve school infrastructure,” he said.

About 30,000 guests from Uganda and countries including Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands are expected to attend. Visitors will be taken on tours of various attractions in Gulu and other regions across Uganda.



