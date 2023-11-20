More Ugandans on the verge of losing land, says minister

Ugandans whose chunks of land remain idle are at risk of losing them to grabbers, Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba has warned.

While addressing participants at the closure of a three-year project on Responsible Governance of Investments in land in Kampala last week, the minister said the majority of the land conflicts reported in the country emanate from idle land.

“Of course, there are also conflicts in cities where sometimes buildings have been demolished over land wrangles, but most of the conflicts usually arise from land that is bushy and underutilised,” Ms Nabakooba said.

“When land brokers come across such land, they assume that no one owns it and they look for buyers,” she added.

Registered land

According to the minister, only 20 to 30 percent of customary land in Uganda is registered. It is estimated that 70 percent of the land is customary and is not registered, making it easier for land grabbers to illegally sell it or claim ownership.

The minister said the rapid population growth rate continues to increase demand for land and that land owners should endeavor to secure titles and certificates to ensure security of tenure.

Ms Nabakooba said the government, with support from partners such as GIZ and the European Union (EU) will continue to sensitise people about land.

She also noted that the National Land Policy 2013 once reviewed would guard citizens against land grabbers, and create a healthy relationship between investors and the community in addition to emphasising land ownership rights among vulnerable groups including women and People with Disability.

Investments

Mr David Lowe, the deputy head of development cooperation at the German Embassy, said: “Investments in land should be organised and harmonised to protect the rights of local communities.’’