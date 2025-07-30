Moroccans in Uganda mark Throne Day

Mr George Nkya, the Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Morocco in Uganda, has congratulated Moroccans on the occasion of Throne Day, a national celebration commemorating the enthronement of King Mohammed VI.

“Throne Day is not only a celebration of Morocco’s rich monarchical heritage but also a tribute to the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI,” Mr. Nkya stated. “It reflects the Kingdom’s unity, resilience, and continuous progress,” Mr Nkya said.

Observed on July 30, the annual event marks the anniversary of King Mohammed VI’s ascension to the throne in 1999. This significant cultural and political occasion in Morocco is celebrated with grand public events, including military parades, air shows, fireworks, and cultural exhibitions throughout the country. The central ceremony occurs at the Royal Palace in Rabat, where senior government officials reaffirm their loyalty to the King.

In a Wednesday statement, Mr Nkya acknowledged the kingdom’s accomplishments, highlighting advancements in economic development, social inclusion, and cultural preservation. He also emphasised the growing partnership between Morocco and Uganda.