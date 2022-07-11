Moroto leaders want UPDF soldiers punished for killing 80-year-old

Leaders in Moroto District want the errant UPDF officers who participated in the killing of an 80-year-old man during a cordon and search operations, to be punished or the detach be evicted from the community land in Loputuk Sub County.

On Friday, the UPDF soldiers who were on a cordon and search operation (against armed rustlers) shot dead Aturangole Lomeri, a blind elder, and claimed he had stabbed a UPDF soldier identified as Zubail Nangai with a spear.

The UPDF 3rd division spokesperson said that the shooting was in self-defence after the deceased attacked the officers. But, the community leaders have disputed the reports, demanding answers and that the errant officers be brought to book or else the detach be removed from the land that was offered to the forces by the deceased.

Mr Ceaser Akol, the Moroto District Speaker said they demand the errant officers who participated in the killing of elder Aturangole be heavily punished for causing such a huge loss to the family and Karamoja as a region.

He said the deceased has been so resourceful in culture, security and the local knowledge on how things should be done in Karamoja, and it has been their pleasure to protect such elders in the community.

“The detach sits on the land belonging to the deceased and if the community decides to claim back their land it is their right, so let the responsible authorities take action against the wrong element in the forces or else they will face eviction because it’s useless to contain murderers in the community,” Mr Akol said.

Mr Angello Pulkol, the son of the deceased and district councillor representing Loputuk Sub County said it is shocking for someone who has been a peace lover and even offered his own land to the forces for the establishment of an army unit to be killed for no clear reasons.

He wondered why the army would kill such an old man who couldn’t even walk and brand him as a cattle rustler who resisted arrest.

‘’Shame on UPDF, an 80-year-old man who has even lost his sight, you kill and accuse him of injuring a trained UPDF officer?’’ he wondered.

Ms Stella Atyang, the Moroto District Woman MP said the security officers have been messing up the operations in the region by violating people’s rights and many of the errant officers go unpunished for their dubious actions.

“Acts of impunity by the army officers are becoming rampant in our area. It’s very awkward for the security personnel to arrest everyone in the family for a crime committed by an individual and yet the law stipulates clearly that everyone is responsible for his or her own crime. The UPDF top command should seriously take punitive measures to the offenders,” she said.

However, Brig-Gen David Mugisha the second in command of the 3rd infantry division apologised for the incident and the miscommunication from their public relations officer and also condemned the act of the errant officers who participated in the murder.

Mugisha disclosed that the five soldiers who were involved in this act have been arrested and will face court-martial as soon as investigations are complete.