Moroto principal pharmacist found dead in Mbale lodge

Police in Mbale City have launched investigations into circumstances under which a principal medicine dispenser at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital was found dead at a guest house in Mbale City.

David Ouma reportedly booked room 11 at Sayona guest house on Naboa road in South Central Ward, Industrial city division, but was discovered lying lifeless on a bed.

According to the Sayona guest house manager only identified as Mr Mugisha, the deceased arrived at the lodge last evening and asked for the room to sleep in.

Mr Mugisha told detectives that the guest house management was shocked to find Ouma dead by Tuesday morning.

The Elgon region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the incident saying that death inquiry file number Mbale DEF 33/2021 has already been opened as investigations continue.

"We got the information and we rushed to the lodge after its management said a man was found dead in one of the rooms. The deceased was laying half way on bed and legs on the floor,’’ Mr Taitika said.

However, Elgon police told Daily Monitor that ‘‘the body had no injuries and the scene was visited by homicide Team and the Scene of Crime officers (Soco).’’

Mr Taitika noted that the circumstances surrounding Ouma’s death were not yet clear since the post-mortem had not been conducted by press time and that Sayona guest house management had already recorded statements.

The body was has been taken to Mbale City mortuary for post-mortem as police were still struggling to trace the deceased’s relatives to take the body for burial.

In January last year, Nancy Chelimo who was working as the Community Development Officer (CDO) attached to Bukwo District was found dead in Visitor's inn on Nkokonjeru road in Northern city Division, Mbale City.

