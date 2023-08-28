Most smart people avoid govt, says ex-VP Kazibwe

Former Vice President, Dr Specioza Wandira Kazibwe, has said most smart people do not go into government.

Dr Kazibwe, who was Vice President between 1994 and 2003, and currently serves as Presidential advisor on health and population, was speaking as chief guest during a cultural exhibition at St Catherine Junior School, Sonde in Mukono District on August 26.

“As a matter of policy, you know sometimes we get carried away by one thing or another and we let the government take the lead, thinking that in government that is where you have the smartest people. Most smart people don’t go into government,” Dr Kazibwe.

“I am telling you because I have been there and maybe I left also because I am just one of the few smart ones. I was lacking company,” she added.

However, she said schools need government support in making sure that there are trainers like it has prioritised the teaching of people with disabilities.

Dr Kazibwe, who described herself as a social scientist and health expert, warned parents against looking at the four Distinction Ones, saying such scores are “engineered and statistically impossible”.

“There is too much Distinction One; I want to tell you that it is not normal in statistics for everybody in a school to get Ones or Fours. If you get a school where every child is getting Standard One, then that is an abnormal situation. It means that somebody is engineering that work," she said.

“When I was Vice President, I told the President this is not possible. So, we got some head teachers and teachers of some of these ‘Fours schools’ to do those exams and they failed. How could they have been teaching the children who got Four and they failed?” she wondered.

Former Vice President, Dr Specioza Wandira Kazibwe (Left) addresses parents, teachers and pupils of St Catherine Junior School, Sonde in Mukono District during the school’s cultural exhibition on August 26. PHOTO/PHILIP WAFULA

She instead urged schools to embrace a holistic education, where children are in position to know that it is not only academics that send them to university, but being wholesome also makes them useful citizens for the country.

The cultural exhibition, which was held under the theme: “The role of culture in enhancing morality among children in modern society”, was won by Albert Einstein House, which showcased the Bugisu culture.

Other houses included; Nelson Mandela (Buganda culture), Mahatma Gandhi (Acholi culture), Desmond Tutu (Busoga culture), Julius Nyerere (Banyankole culture) and Martin Luther King (Bunyoro culture).

Eng Dr Jimmy Muwuluke Zikusooka, the director of the school, said cultural exhibitions are important in terms of training and costumes, adding that some schools have given up on Music, Dance and Drama (MDD) because it is expensive.