Most youth in this generation are too lazy, says Bukedi bishop

Bukedi Bishop Samuel George Bogere Egesa has challenged youth to work hard in order to build a strong foundation for the future.

“I’m sorry to say this but most of the youth in this generation are too lazy. They don’t want to work but only want free things. This is quite dangerous,” the bishop remarked at an event in Budaka District on Thursday.

The prelate advised young adults in Uganda’s second poorest Bukedi Sub-region to plan for their future than merely looking at their parents’ investments.

He decried high cases of deadly violence by children targeting their parents in property rows.

“It’s increasingly observed that children have turned to killing their parents because of wealth,” he noted before going on to denounce the crime.

“This is the time parents need more support but instead it’s contrary” Bishop Egesa added.

He encouraged children to always consider taking care of their old age parents.

“These elderly parents are abandoned by their children who instead have migrated to urban centres leaving these elderly to grapple with problems such as debilitating diseases, visual and hearing impairment. They need care,” he said.

According to the bishop, children should put their education to use by creating jobs, not necessarily being job seekers.

He added: “Once a child is educated, the situation would not remain the same. We need to save for the future through educating children.”





























The bishop was presiding over the thanksgiving of Eng Jonathan Mwedde at the entrepreneur’s Joger Heritage House in Kamonkoli Town Council, Budaka District.

“What is being cherished here today is that Eng Mwedde laid a strong foundation for his children. This mentality of saying that children will work for their future is sometimes not correct unless if a good foundation has been laid,” he highlighted.

On his part, Eng Mwedde, urged perseverance and patience for success.

“All these achievements were put before God at first. My life journey wasn’t so smooth. It was full of challenges,” Eng Mwedde said.

“God was with all time. Whatever I laid my hands, God answered,” he told dozens of attendees.