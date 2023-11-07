Mother arrested for burning 7-year-old daughter over food theft

Police in Pallisa are investigating a case of child torture where a mother reportedly burnt her daughter for allegedly stealing local green vegetables popularly known as “Ikote”.

Identified as Ms Christine Amoding, a woman resident of Odwarata parish in the Olok sub-county of Pallisa District reportedly burnt her 7-year-old daughter for allegedly stealing vegetables and millet bread.

Ms Amoding punished the girl for stealing food that she had kept for her husband.

She is married to one William Agama who is not the biological father of the girl. It is suspected that after burning the child, she took her to Olok Health Centre III, but upon reaching the facility, she failed to explain what happened to the girl's open wounds on her hands and fingers.

Ms Amoding had covered the wounds with local herbs however, the wounds were producing pus which indicated that the incident happened a few days ago. After failing to explain to the medical workers, one of the nurses called the sub-county LC3 Chairperson, Mr Paul Omurwani.

Upon arrival, the nurses told Mr Omurwani that the child had been subjected to severe burn injuries and the mother could not provide clear information on how she got burnt.

Mr Omurwani then insisted on questioning the woman and that’s when Ms Amoding confessed the truth.

“This was quite an unfortunate incident that a mother of a sound mind could inflict such actions on her child. This is uncalled for and unaccepted,” Mr Omurwani said

As a result, the mother was arrested and is currently being held at Pallisa Central Police Station. He urged parents not to abuse their children domestically. The police are yet to release a statement on the matter.

Concerned residents who spoke to told Monitor said that the actions undertaken by the mother on her child were so “barbaric” and uncalled for.

“As neighbours, we strongly condemn these actions and she must account for her crime to serve as a deterrent to the rest of the parents,” Mr Richard Otimong said.