Mother charged with murder of her two-year old son amid divorce dispute with husband

A 40-year-old woman has been charged and remanded to Luzira Prison for the alleged murder of her two-year-old son, in the midst of a contentious divorce from her husband, Ugandan businessman, Chris Rugari.

Jolin Kanoheri Rugari, a housewife and resident of Mutungo Zone 8, appeared before Grade One Magistrate Frank Namanya at Nakawa Court, where a murder charge was formally read to her. However, she was not allowed to enter a plea because the court lacks the jurisdiction to try capital offences.

Kanoheri is charged alongside her housemaid, 24-year-old Robinah Nabanja, who is separately accused of being an accessory after the fact to murder, contrary to Section 189 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 128.

“I need to inform you that this court has no jurisdiction to hear your case so you are not required to answer to the charges. I am reading the charges for you to understand the charges against you,” Mr Namanya stated.

Despite her insistence that she was not responsible for her son’s death, the magistrate reiterated that the matter must be handled by the High Court.

“You will have time when investigations are complete and appear before the High Court which has jurisdiction where you will take a plea and that is when you will tell the trial judge whether it is true or not,” Mr Namanya said.

According to the prosecution, between April 1 and 2, 2025, at Mutungo Zone 8, Mutungo Hill Parish in Nakawa Division, Kampala District, Kanoheri allegedly murdered her son, Nganwa Rugari, with malice aforethought.

Nabanja is accused of knowingly assisting Kanoheri after the murder, with the intention of helping her evade justice.

State prosecutor Mr Mahatma Odongo told the court that investigations into the case were still ongoing and requested that the suspects be remanded as inquiries continue.

In response, defense counsel Mr David Kamukama urged the state to expedite investigations, arguing that there was little the defense could do at this early stage.

Mr Odongo responded by citing the six-month timeframe legally granted to the state to complete investigations and commit the accused to the High Court.

“The defense lawyer is aware that the state is given six months in which investigations are concluded and the accused are committed to High Court within that time thus they believe they will have completed,” he said.

In a brief ruling, Magistrate Namanya held: “Today is the first time the accused appear in court and as the state has stated they have six months however the law requires we expedite the trial and I think it will be done in the six months. So matter in the interim is adjourned to May 6 for further mention and both the accused are remanded until then.”