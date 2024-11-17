Mother, daughter electrocuted, residents accuse UMEME of negligence

Residents of Buduli Zone, Nabwigulu Sub County in Kamuli District in Eastern Uganda have accused electricity distribution company, Umeme, of negligence after a 52-year-old mother and her 25-year-old daughter died after being shocked by dangling electric wires.

Tapenesi Kyaliki Kazibira, a wife to Buduli Zone chairperson, Mr Grace Kazibira, was electrocuted as she tried to hang a cloth on the clothesline adjacent to uninsulated electrical wire.

Manjeri Nabirye who rushed to her mother’s rescue also ended up being electrocuted.

They both died on the spot, according to police.

Busoga North Police Spokesperson, Mr Michael Kasadha, said preliminary investigations suggest that Kazibira was washing her clothes and hanging them

onto a clothesline near uninsulated electrical wire which shocked her upon coming into contact with it.

Nabirye was also electrocuted as she tried to rescue her mother who was lying down struggling for her life.

Residents gathered at Buduli Zone chairperson, Mr Grace Kazibira's home where his wife and daughter were electrocuted

“Inform utility agencies or local authorities wherever you come across all dilapidated electrical wires as a way of preventing the occurrence of such fatal incidents,’’ Mr Kasadha said.

He said police were still investigating the incident to gather more evidence.

“We want to establish how these two wires got mixed up to the extent of killing two people. It is a very sad moment,’’ he said.

Mr Richard Kalisa, a neighbor to the affected family attributed the tragedy to Umeme’s negligence and slow response despite numerous complaints reported to them by residents.

“The electric poles are rotten. Residents have complained but in vain. We' started complaining about hanging wires in our homes due to the rotten poles long time ago,”"Mr Kalisa said.

Relatives of the deceased grieve as bodies are taken for postmortem. PHOTO/ MOSES MUTAKA



However, Kamuli Umeme branch’s general manager, Mr George Ssentongo, said he was yet to get a briefing from police.

“We’re are not yet in the know and we are still waiting for a police report before coming up with our own. Police investigations are still ongoing and therefore, let’s allow them to do their part because for us, we don’t know what transpired,’’ Mr Ssentongo said when contacted by this reporter for a comment.

Mr Tito Batwawula, the Local Council III Chairperson Nabwigulu Sub County, implored the government to extend support to the bereaved family.

“t is not their fault. They are victims. It's my prayer that the government through Umeme compensates the bereaved family,” he said.

The bodies were taken to Kamuli General Hospital for Postmortem.

Kazibira and her daughter’s death is not an isolated case.

Several Ugandans have over the years been electrocuted under similar circumstances.