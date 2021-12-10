Mother, daughter hack son to death over land in Buyende

A police patrol car pictured heading to Kamuli General Hospital to rescue the suspects who were taken for treatment over injuries sustained through mob action on December 9. PHOTO/SAM CALEB OPIO

By  Sam Caleb Opio

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Nyerere’s body was in a pool of blood at the time more locals rushed to the crime scene for mob justice against the alleged two female killers. Police was notified.

Police in Buyende and Kamuli battled rowdy residents vowing to pay a mother and her daughter in their own currency for “slaughtering” their son in a gruesome murder over land.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.