Mother, five others arrested over child sacrifice

Police in Rakai District are holding six people including a biological mother of a three-year-old boy who was allegedly sacrificed at Kasiika village, Byakabanda Sub County in Rakai District.

The main suspect Enid Nimusiima is said to have connived with the new husband and other neighbours to kill the boy after falling out with his father Mr Charles Ssemyaalo six months ago.

According to the Byakabanda Sub County Chairperson, Mr George Bush Bbaale, residents became suspicious after the couple decided to bury the boy immediately after his death.

“We so much wondered when Nimusiima and her new husband alerted a few people that they were going to bury the boy yet they had not earlier on told us whether he was sick or even the cause of his death,” he said.

He noted that on exhuming the body, it was found with no head and private parts, indicating that it was ritual sacrifice.

Mr Ssemyaalo the father of the deceased told Daily Monitor that he separated with Nimusiima after having some disagreements about six months ago.

“I loved my wife too much but when she started practicing adultery, I decided to leave her. She took away my children and said she would stay with them on condition that I supported her financially,” he explained.

Mr Ssemyaalo added that the death of his son shocked him too much because he had not been informed that he was sick.

“My ex-wife did not inform me about our son’s sickness. I only learnt about the death of him from the residents who called me while at my workplace in Wakiso,” he said.

Mr Joshua Kananura the Rakai District Police Commander (DPC) however dismissed reports of child sacrifice and did not divulge details saying; “the matter was so confidential to be revealed to journalists”.



Mr Joseph Ssendagi the Rakai District Probations Officer said that at least six cases of child sacrifice have been recorded in the last three years.