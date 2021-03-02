Mother of four sits S4 exams

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

Esther Nabukenya,38, is sitting her O-Level examinations at Luzira Secondary School in Kampala with the hope of becoming a professional teacher.

The mother of four who sat Primary Leaving Examination in 1994, yesterday said she dropped out of school after losing her parents.

“My mother died when I was in Senior Four. I couldn’t complete school because she was paying my school fees. Although I have a certificate in nursery teaching, I have to get an O-Level certificate to be able compete in this Uganda. My aim is to join Makerere University for adult education,” Ms Nabukenya told Daily Monitor yesterday.

She added: “I urge other people who want to continue with studies not to be discouraged.”

Ms Nabukenya, however, revealed that it has been a struggle to pay her school fees and that of her children.

“I have one child in Senior Three and another in Primary Seven. I was a nursery school teacher but when Covid-19 hit, it disrupted everything. But still, I struggled with the support of my husband. You have to be determined in everything. I know I will not fail in this examination,” she said.

The head teacher of Luzira SS, Ms Grace Nantangya said: “Nabukenya is a good student and she knows what she wants. She behaves well and helps other students. We know she is going to perform very well in the coming exams.”

A total of 1,181,940 candidates have registered to sit national exams at various levels. O-Level exams started yesterday across the country.