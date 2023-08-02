Mother of Kawempe fire victim decries slow justice 

The Kawempe apartment arson case was Wednesday adjourned to August 10, 2023, following the absence of the State Attorney to proceed with the case.



A 24-year-old woman suspected to have set ablaze an apartment in Kawempe Division in Kampala, killing two people on January 12, 2023 was charged in court and remanded to prison.



Susan Kaitesi, who is accused of burning to death her 24-year-old cousin, Patricia Arinda and 27-year-old boyfriend Ivan Lukonge, was arraigned before Nabweru Chief Magistrate's Court and charged with two counts of murder and another count of arson.



She again appeared in court on Wednesday but Ms Winfred Agelun who presided over the session, said she could not make any judgment in the absence of the State Attorney.



Ms Constance Ntegyerize, the mother of Arinda, who was at court today, expressed her disappointment, saying that she spends a lot of money traveling from Kabale to Nabweru Court and yet nothing comes out of the court proceedings.



“My husband and I are not in good health but because I have to make a follow-up on the case, I have to travel almost twice every month to attend the court hearings. Now I’m traveling back to Kabale, but I have to come again next week which is costly. We ask the government to speed up the case such that justice is served,” she said.



She added that ever since she lost her daughter, her life immensely changed since she [Arinda] was the one fending for the family.



“I had only two children, the deceased and the last born who is still young. Arinda was the only hope for our survival because she used to extend financial assistance to us,” a tearful Ntegyerize said.