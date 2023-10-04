Mother of quintuplets succumbs to kidney failure

Honoranta Nakato, 49, a teacher by profession had her last five years on earth memorable after giving birth to quintuplets.

Unfortunately, Nakato has not lived to see her children grow to become useful citizens.

Nakato, a resident of Kyanika Village, Kabira Sub County in Kyotera District succumbed to a kidney failure at Mulago National Referral hospital on Sunday evening leaving her children, relatives and friends in shock.

She was laid to rest at her ancestral home in Kyanika, Kabira Sub County in Kyotera District on Tuesday.

Ms Babirye, a twin to the deceased, said her sister who was a Mathematics teacher at St Mary’s Ssanje SS in Kyotera District, had suffered several illnesses before she breathed her last on Sunday.

“My sister was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and one of her breasts was cut off. She had failed to conceive until 2018 when God blessed her with five children at once,” she said.

After giving birth to the three girls and two boys, Ms Babirye said her late sister’s body weakened and she was always sickly.

“She developed high blood pressure, kidney failure and was also told to reduce her daily load of work,” she added.

Ms Babirye who at the time had a three months’ old baby offered to at times breastfeed Nakato’s babies as they also took cow milk until the age of two.

Currently aged five, the quintuplets are in Top Class at 3H Model Nursery School, located in Kyotera Town Council.

Before getting a teaching job at St. Mary’s SS Ssanje, Ms Nakato taught at Kakoma SS in Rakai District, Sacred Heart Kiteredde SS in Kyotera and Ndeeba SS in Kayunga District.

About kidney failure

According to Dr Louis Ntambaazi, a doctor at Mengo Hospital, healthy kidneys keep the whole body in balance by helping make red blood cells, control blood pressure and also remove waste products and extra water from the body.

“High blood pressure and diabetes are usually the main causes of kidney failure though they can also become damaged from physical injury, diseases or other disorders,” he said.

Mr John Ssansa, a district councilor representing Kabira Sub County in Kyotera , told this publication that Nakato has been a role model in the community in addition to her teaching skills.

“We have lost a role model who was down to earth because many girls looked up to her due to her generosity and golden heart. It’s not that easy to find someone who bears five children at once and still raises them. May her soul rest in eternal peace ,” he noted.