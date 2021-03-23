Mother, seven children camp at Masaka District headquarters over late husband’s pension

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

Ms Gladys Nakachwa, 63 has pitched camp at Masaka District headquarters seeking her late husband’s pension.

She said her late husband Mr Charles Kiggundu who died in 2012 was a health worker attached to Kiyumba Health Centre IV in Masaka District.

Nakachwa, who is protesting together with her seven children, said she has been chasing her husband’s pension since 2013, but her efforts have been frustrated by district officials who are demanding kickbacks to process the file.

“I have been chasing for my husband’s pension for eight years in vain. Officials here are asking for money to help me; which I don’t have. What should I do?” a visibly irritated Nakachwa asked during an interview on Monday.

She said his husband left her in a rented two bedroom house where rent arrears have since accumulated to over Shs8million, prompting an eviction effected by the landlord two days ago.

“After being evicted from the house, I had no option but to come and pitch camp at the office of the Masaka Chief Administrative Officer (CAO),” She said.

Mr Steven Katumba, 17, one of Ms Nakachwa’s children, said they have since dropped out of school because mother lacks money to cater for their education.

“Our father had served as a health worker for 32 years, but we have sought help from all offices in vain. What pains us most is that the district authorities ask for our father’s Identity card (ID) yet he died in 2012 before government issued them to citizens,” he said.

Police officers from Saaza police post intervened and removed some of Nakachwa’ s household belongings from the entrance of the CAO’s office amid verbal exchanges of from Nakachwa and her children .

However, she had by press time vowed not to leave the district headquarters until the district officials process her husband’s pension.

Masaka District CAO- Mr Nathan Rujunwa dismissed allegations that some of his staff demanded money to help Nakachwa get her husband’s pension.

“It’s a process for one to get pension and we have been in touch with that woman. The problem is that she has run out of patience and decided to behave that way,” he said.

He asked Ms Nakachwa to cooperate with officials in the human resource department and follow all the guidelines.

“Once she fulfills that, she will be able to access the deceased’s pension package,” he added.

