Mother, son among four killed in Bundibugyo crash

At least four people were killed in a tragic road accident on Saturday evening in Bundibugyo District. A speeding vehicle veered off the Fort Portal-Bundibugyo route and crashed into a roadside building, causing instant fatalities.

The crash occurred in Burondo One Village, Burondo Sub-county, when a Toyota Prado heading toward Bundibugyo town, struck two pedestrians before slamming into a semi-permanent house. Two people inside the house also died.

Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle was speeding at the time of the incident, causing the driver to lose control.

Lyahinda Sowed, a local resident, recalled seeing the vehicle coming at high speed before hearing screams. "It was terrible," Sowed said.

Bundibugyo District Traffic Officer Benon Nambala confirmed the deaths, identifying the victims as Mulegwa Boniface (40) and Rashid Bwambale (33), who were on the roadside, and Desire Kobusinge (25) and her three-year-old son, Zabuloni Batwa, who were inside the house.

"We suspect the driver may have dozed off, but he is still at large, and investigations are ongoing," Nambala stated.

The bodies were taken to Bundibugyo Hospital for postmortem examinations, and the vehicle was towed to Bundibugyo Police Station. The driver is still on the run.

Road crash stats

Police, in their latest annual crime report, said there were 25,107 road crashes reported in 2024, accounting for 6.4 per cent increase in cases reported in 2023.

There were 25,808 casualties from road crashes in 2024 compared to 24,728 in 2023, giving a 4.4 per cent increase in the number of casualties.

The highest number of crashes in 2024 (3,780) occurred between 18:00hrs and 19:59hrs. Similarly, fatal crashes (894) were also highest between 18:00hrs and 19:59hrs.



