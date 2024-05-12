Mother, son fight over slain minister’s assets

A little over a year ago, on May 2, Ugandans woke up to the viral image of the lifeless body of Col (rtd) Charles Patrick Okello Engola sprawled across the pavement of his Kyanja abode. The corpse lay near the rear left tyre of the official junior Labour minister’s vehicle.

Also the Oyam County North lawmaker at the time, the man known to his close associates as Macodwogo, was shot dead by his bodyguard Private Wilson Sabiiti. Sabiiti later turned the gun on himself at a nearby salon. The story was, unsurprisingly, front page news. Tucked into the inner pages was the news, nearly four months later, that Samuel Okello Engola Junior lost a keenly fought by-election to replace his father in Parliament.

After Engola Junior polled 15,161 votes to Eunice Otuko Apio’s 15,718 votes, the former faded into oblivion. Until two Thursdays ago, on May 2, the grim one-year anniversary of Macodwogo’s death. At the memorial service held at St Luke-Ntinda, a snapshot was offered of the youthful politician, whom the NRM party gave its flag during the Oyam County North by-election.

“The young man who wants to sell off the late Engola’s property and chase off the widow should be told of Macodwogo’s legacy,” Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the ICT and National Guidance minister, who stepped up to the St Luke Church lectern to represent President Museveni on May 2, disclosed.

Last July, after laying a wreath on Macodwogo’s grave, President Museveni used a couple of rallies to throw his weight behind Engola Junior’s candidature in the Oyam County North by-election. But now, just under a year later, Minister Baryomunsi was unequivocal about the unstinting support for Joyce Ayikoru Okello, Macodwogo’s widow.

‘‘The government will fight with her and I’m going to communicate and follow up Joyce’s wish to meet the President to air out her grievances,” he revealed.

Macodwogo’s widow, keen to put a dark chapter behind her, thanked those who continue to rally behind her family.

“We are all clients of death but I thank the Labour and Defence ministries, Prof [Alex] Bashasha and other security agencies for standing with me since my husband departed,” she revealed, adding, “I’m a teacher working with Opportunity International Education Programme, but it gives me hope seeing my daughter working in Uganda Police and my son being enrolled in the UPDF.”

Looking elegant and composed, Ms Ayikoru was accompanied by all her children apart from Engola Junior.

Nation lost a hero

In his speech read by Minister Baryomunsi, President Museveni recounted his first interaction with Okello Engola at Lubiri Barracks in 1986. Engola was holding an 18mm machine gun. Mr Museveni expounded how Engola earned the Macodwogo moniker, which is loosely translated as “bringing back the fire” in Lango.

“That tragic incident robbed the country of a great soldier, a national treasure and peacemaker who was always ready to serve his people. His regrettable killing by his bodyguard was a big dent to patriotism in Uganda,” Mr Museveni wrote.

Rev Capt David Sserunjogi, the Vicar of St Luke-Ntinda, used his homily, grounded in Ecclesiastes 3:12, to emphasise the essence of leaving a commendable legacy. The Bible verse reads thus: “I know that there is nothing better for people than to be happy and to do good while they live. That each of them may eat and drink, and find satisfaction in all their toil—this is the gift of God.”

The St Luke-Ntinda Vicar elucidated the value of being happy and doing good so that when you die, others remember you for good deeds.

Missed in cabinet

Minister Baryomunsi reminisced about his first interaction with Macodwogo while the deceased was the Apac District chairperson. The Information minister also remembered how he melted upon arriving at the scene of crime in Kyanja a year ago and seeing his erstwhile colleague lifeless in a pool of blood.

“He never spoke in the Cabinet meetings for the sake of speaking but spoke sense when it mattered most. At my first meeting with him while doing an Aids and HIV research in northern Uganda, he welcomed us and spoke with passion, pride and knowledge about his people,” Baryomunsi disclosed.

Mr Macodwogo was credited for his steady and reassuring presence.

“We all enjoyed working with him and we miss unending jokes dearly. While in Cabinet, he asked for Shs300m to organise the 2023 Labour Day event and without hesitation, President Museveni granted it because he trusted him,” Ms Hellen Grace Asamo, the junior Disability Affairs minister, who represented her Gender and Labour boss Betty Amongi, said.

Ms Asamo, who doubles as the lawmaker for Persons with Disabilities, said although Macodwogo was replaced as junior Labour minister by Ms Davinia Esther Anyakun, his void at the ministry remains noticeable.

“Macodwogo duly did his work and died a smart and jolly man. He loved his children so much that he never wanted his daughter, Sharon Okello, to get married but had no option,” Ms Asamo revealed, attracting laughter from the congregation.

The service was also attended by ministers Dominic Mafwabi Gidudu (Minister of State Elderly), and Huda Oleru Abason (Minister of State for Veteran Affairs).

“I contacted Macodwogo, also my brother-in-law, when I replaced him at the Veteran Affairs ministry and I’m succeeding because I religiously follow his dos and don’ts,” Ms Oleru, the Yumbe District Woman MP, stated.

For Gidudu, also the Elderly MP, the gentle giant was a rare breed of a man who put aside his status to help his elders. “He used to call me ‘Muzeeyi’ because I’m in my 70s and a day before he was shot, out of respect, he escorted me to my car. I’m grateful to have associated with such a man of valour.”

Lingala maestro

His closest friends—Lamex Omara Apita, Gen Innocent Obura, Dr Alex Bashasha, and Isaac Odongo—reminisced about a musical genius who was at peace whenever Congolese music (Lingala) played in the background.

“We studied together in Soroti in the 1970s and connected through music where he played a guitar for Soroti Jazz Band. Years later, we would link up at Grand Imperial Hotel-Kampala occasionally to enjoy Lingala musical shows as he connected me with his security friends,” Omara, a commissioner at the Uganda Human Rights Commission and his best man, rolled back the years.

Bashasha, his friend, is yet to subscribe to the narrative that Sabiiti shot his boss due to the alleged mistreatment.

“The Macodwogo I know loved his guards and at times shared a plate with them. He was a battle-hardened warrior, who couldn’t be killed in such an easy manner in his courtyard but that was his day,” Bashasha said.

Bashasha coaxed and bankrolled the fallen minister to study a Bachelors and Masters Degree at Kampala International University, to join the August House since he was popular as the Apac chairperson.

“We were inseparable. Before that fateful moment, he had been with me in Ntungamo at the memorial service of my mum and surprised many in attendance when he made a speech in Langi because he was proud of his origin,” Bashasha added.

The two were veterans of the National Resistance Army Bush War and oftentimes reminisced about the bloody battles they survived in the jungles of Luweero. Bashasha recalled a moment when Okello’s bravado was laid bare on a sojourn to Cape Town, South Africa, when the boat they were cruising in from Robben Island almost capsized into the Atlantic Ocean. To the shock of many, he remained unfazed and when asked why, he simply replied that he wasn’t threatened because when your time has come to die, you can’t survive.

“The nation lost a very courageous soldier who brought life back to his people. To me, he was the Napoleon Bonaparte of the Lango Sub-region. His presence on the battlefield was equivalent to 1,000 men and he was the hope of a successful battle,” he said.

The man, who valiantly flashed out Joseph Kong’s Lord Resistance Army rebels from his home area, was fatally shot as he set about to head to office on a sunny Tuesday morning. His assassin and erstwhile bodyguard also took his life moments later at a nearby salon.

Keeping legacy intact

Born in 1958 to Nathan Engola, Macodwogo left behind five children—Sharon Agweng Okello, Samuel Engola, Daniel Olong Grannie, Frank Howard Okaka and Brian Feni.

“I still vividly remember the day dad walked me down the aisle and at the reception, he also promised to get married officially, which never happened,” Ms Agweng narrated, with a tinge of pride.

She added: “We miss that hardworking dad who danced to Lingala ballads, cooked for us, visited his village farm regularly and loved cracking jokes with everyone.” Ms Agweng works with the ICT department in police while her sibling Daniel Grannie has graduated to join UPDF, which ultimately sets them on course to tread the path of their well-decorated father.

Engola at a glance

Born: December 10, 1958

Died: May 2, 2023

Parents: Nathan Engola and Ketula Engola

Education: Atura P/S, Soroto SS, KIU

Occupation history: Joined the army in 1980 at Private rank, promoted to Major and worked at Opit in Gulu; promoted to Lt. Colonel in 2006 and retired from the army to join politics.

Elected Apac chairperson in 2006 up to 2016 when he became Oyam South MP; appointed Minister of State for Defence in 2016 and later Minister of State for Labour in 2021.

Children: Sharon Agweng Okello, Samuel Engola, Daniel Olong Grannie, Frank Howard Okaka and Brian Feni.

Widow: Joyce Ayikoru Okello Engola