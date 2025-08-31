Mothers die as calls for TBA regulation intensify in Uganda

Leaders in the Greater Masaka region have called on Uganda’s Ministry of Health to urgently regulate the activities of Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs), citing a rising number of maternal deaths linked to postpartum haemorrhage (PPH).

The appeal came during the conclusion of a month-long national campaign raising awareness about maternal mortality, which wrapped up in Lwengo District with Bukoto South MP Dr Twaha Kagabo officiating on behalf of the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine.

According to the Ministry of Health’s 2024 annual report, haemorrhage accounted for 43% of maternal deaths last year, a significant increase from previous years.

Many deaths occurred where mothers were assisted by unregulated TBAs.

“We’ve seen too many mothers lose their lives in the hands of unqualified attendants. The Ministry must enact a clear law to help us hold these people accountable,” said Dr Ronald Kaye, in-charge at Lwengo Health Centre IV.

He cited challenges including understaffing and lack of ambulances for remote patients.

Lwengo District statistics show only 17 out of 100 pregnant women seek timely medical care as the rest delay or never reach hospitals, leaving them vulnerable to life-threatening complications.

Alex Nyende, Lwengo District Chief Administrative Officer, said local authorities had tried to take action against TBAs but were blocked by political interference.

“We tried to take a few to court, but political leaders fought us. That’s why we are now appealing to the Ministry of Health for a law that we can depend on,” Nyende said.

Janat Nakyambadde, a mother from Kyazanga, shared her experience of severe bleeding after following a TBA’s herbal remedies to avoid surgery.

“I bled a lot. I was operated on for my first child and didn’t want another surgery, so I trusted the TBA. I now urge fellow women to go to hospitals and stop following advice from traditional birth attendants,” she told Monitor on Saturday.

Dr Daniel Mulokola, Executive Director of Babies and Mothers Alive (BAMA), highlighted the need for trained birth attendants.

“We’ve invested in training professionals who can handle deliveries with proper knowledge and care. That’s the way forward,” he said.

Dr Richard Mugahi, a Ministry of Health maternal health commissioner, acknowledged prior legislative attempts to ban TBAs had failed.

“Stop relying on TBAs and help us save lives,” he urged.

Charlotte Kainerugaba, Uganda’s ambassador for maternal health advocacy, said: “This is a fight we must continue. Every mother lost is a tragedy we could have prevented.”

Charlotte Kainerugaba, Uganda’s ambassador for maternal health advocacy, addressing residents at the maternal health campaign in Lwengo District on August 30, 2025. PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

On his part, Dr Kagabo emphasized grassroots education. “We need to educate our people from school if we are to change mindsets and reduce maternal deaths.”