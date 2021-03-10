Mothers quit farming to care for children with nodding disease

By Isaac Otwii More by this Author

Twenty-year-old Joel Opio lies helpless on a mat inside a dilapidated grass-thatched hut at Telela dam home Village, Barpii Parish, Aromo Sub-county in Lira District.

It is 2pm, and Opio has not moved out of his bed since sunrise. With the support of his mother, he comes out to take a sun bath and talks to visitors. Both his hands and legs have been paralysed as a result of prolonged illness.

Opio’s life is no different from dozens of other children that are suffering from nodding syndrome in Aromo.

Nodding syndrome is unexplained neurologic condition characterised by episodes of repetitive dropping forward of the head, often accompanied by other seizure-like activity such as convulsions or staring spells.

The community in Amoro continues to panic over the condition while some people are losing hope as they watch their children die helplessly.

Ms Sofia Akidi, Opio’s mother, says she only looks after her son while her husband looks for food for the family.

“In April 2014, the government registered us to receive treatment from Omoro District but in June that same year, authorities from Lira told us that we should start receiving drugs from here,” she recalls.

“We were given one plastic basin, sugar, porridge and soap. We used to receive help from Omoro but we were stopped,” Ms Akidi says.

She accuses the Lira leadership of mismanaging programmes meant for children with nodding disease.

“We only hear from the radio that the government has sent assistance for children with nodding disease but we have never received it. We got annoyed with our leaders,” she says.

“They even came here, registered us, and took our photos that they will bring for us iron sheets for constructing houses and pit-latrines but they later started telling us that government programmes take long,” she adds.

A comprehensive study conducted by a joint team of experts from the Centres for Disease Control , World Health Organisation, Mulago National Referral Hospital and Makerere University in December 2009 proposed several recommendations to government on handling nodding syndrome.

The government was recommended to build the capacity of the health systems in the affected areas, especially by training health workers to detect, manage and report head nodding disease cases and determine an accurate case counts against which care and treatment would be planned.

Other recommendations included securing specialised care and treatment centres for the nodding disease in the affected counties and to determine the best or combination treatment options to control the head nodding episodes.

Ms Esther Adong, 47, lost her 18-year-old son to nodding disease last year when government announced restrictions to control the spread of Covid-19.

“I still feel the pain. I could not even move to my garden. He was a grown-up who could have been bathing himself but I had to spend the day washing his clothes and bathing him. The authorities told me that he should be taken to town but I knew my child wasn’t going to live for long,” Ms Adong says.

“The worst thing is that the assistance we were supposed to receive from the government was benefiting people who are not suffering from nodding syndrome,” she adds.

Ms Theopister Aceng, the community development officer of Aromo, says four children that were suffering from nodding syndrome died during the Covid-19 lockdown in the area.

“We have realised that these children are poorly fed and they lack a balanced diet. When you move to their families and see how they are living, you know they lack food. Some of them have also lost their parents while others cannot move or walk,” Ms Aceng says.

She says parents can barely support their families as they spend most of their time caring for the children with nodding syndrome rather than engaging in productive activities.

“Their household productivity has also reduced since many parents have to spend most of their time caring for these children fearing they might hurt themselves if left alone. As a result, they cannot cultivate their gardens and will remain in that cycle of poverty,” she adds.

Vulnerable

Community leaders say children with nodding syndrome face violence from their peers and neighbours.

For instance, a 16-year- old girl with nodding syndrome was impregnated by their neighbour at Oryemoani Village in Acutkumu Parish in Aromo in 2019.

“It was unfortunate that a neighbour got her pregnant. The family didn’t recognise that she was pregnant because they thought she was just growing fat but later the brother reported to my office after four months and the girls tested positive for pregnancy,” Ms Aceng says.

However, Mr David Elic, the Aromo Sub-county chairperson, says they are doing everything to ensure the safety of persons with nodding syndrome.

“We always ensure that they receive treatment and we as well lobby support from NGOs. At first, we had only 24 children suffering from nodding syndrome but we now have 62,” he says.

Typically, nodding syndrome affects children between the ages of five and 15 years, causing progressive cognitive dysfunction, neurological deterioration, stunted growth, and a characteristic nodding of the head.

Government funding

In 2019, the Ministry of Health halted any emergency funding towards nodding syndrome response in both Acholi and Lango sub-regions, saying there was no budget allocation for the patients. The Ministry of Finance later released Shs1.4 billion for the victims of nodding syndrome in the region following a Parliament directive in 2018. However, the Ministry of Health said the funding was a one-off.

Dr Alfred Tusiime, a commissioner of non-communicable diseases at the Health ministry, said then that managing victims of nodding syndrome was not the role of the minis alone, and that they are currently focused on engaging other sectors to plan independently in response to the disease.

Dr Tusiime said the Health ministry would only continue to give the affected districts Shs14m that they previously received.

