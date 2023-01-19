Mothers’ Union gets new leaders

The Church of Uganda has elected Ms Grace Murengezi from Kampala Diocese as the new provincial Mothers’ Union president, replacing Dr Ruth Senyonyi, who has presided over the union for the last eight years.

The Mother’s Union Annual General Meeting at Lweza Training Centre in Wakiso District yesterday also saw the election of Ms Caroline Cik from Northern Uganda Diocese as the vice president of the union. She replaced Dr Alice Mwesigwa from Ankole Diocese.

The ceremony was presided over by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, together with the provincial secretary, Rev Captain William Ongeng and the director of Mission and Outreach, Rev Simon Peter Ddembe.

Ms Murengezi, who has been serving as a treasurer at the union, became the 7th provincial Mother’s Union president.

Archbishop Kaziimba welcomed the new leadership, urging them to emulate their predecessors, whom he said served the union selflessly during their term of office.

“I want to welcome and congratulate Ms Murengezi upon being elected the president of Mother’s Union. Equally, my congratulations go to Ms Cik from Northern Uganda Diocese upon her election as the union vice president,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He added: “I also thank Canon Senyonyi for her selfless and dedicated service to Mother’s Union for the last eight years.”

The meeting also elected regional Mother’s Union presidents; Ms Roseline Biingi Kawiso was elected president for central Uganda, Canon Grace Kissa (northern), Jean Magezi (western) and Ms Natasha Isabirye Kagoya (eastern).

The Mother’s Union and family life ministry coordinator, Ms Barbara Mugisha, said the rest of the committee positions will be filled by the Mother’s Union council, which will sit soon.