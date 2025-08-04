Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Motor accident kills 2 Ugandans in Bahrain

By  Tony Mushoborozi

What you need to know:

  • A Toyota Hiace van that they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a freight truck, killing Julius Muhwezi who hailed from Ibanda and a one Isaac who hailed from Itendero, Sheema District.

Two Ugandan men perished in a grizzly car accident in the Middle East on their way back from work.  The accident took place in the Hafirah area in Kingdom of Bahrain on Saturday morning between 6am and 7am.  

A Toyota Hiace van that they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a freight truck, killing Julius Muhwezi who hailed from Ibanda and a one Isaac who hailed from Itendero, Sheema District.  

The driver of the van, Hassan Kirumira, and two others whose names are not yet known are currently in ICU fighting for their lives. The three Ugandans were guards working for Security Solutions, a private security company in the Kingdom of Bahrain.  We were unable to establish contact with the company by press time.

Related

Witness

Mr Ronald Lubowa, a resident of Bahrain and a former workmate of three, said the two had spent four years in Bahrain and were planning to return for a break in November. Lubowa had just recently left Security Solutions for another company but shared lodgings with the deceased.


Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;

Daily Monitor Telegram channel

 Daily Monitor WhatsApp Channel

In the headlines