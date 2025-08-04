Motor accident kills 2 Ugandans in Bahrain

Two Ugandan men perished in a grizzly car accident in the Middle East on their way back from work. The accident took place in the Hafirah area in Kingdom of Bahrain on Saturday morning between 6am and 7am.

A Toyota Hiace van that they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a freight truck, killing Julius Muhwezi who hailed from Ibanda and a one Isaac who hailed from Itendero, Sheema District.

The driver of the van, Hassan Kirumira, and two others whose names are not yet known are currently in ICU fighting for their lives. The three Ugandans were guards working for Security Solutions, a private security company in the Kingdom of Bahrain. We were unable to establish contact with the company by press time.

Witness

Mr Ronald Lubowa, a resident of Bahrain and a former workmate of three, said the two had spent four years in Bahrain and were planning to return for a break in November. Lubowa had just recently left Security Solutions for another company but shared lodgings with the deceased.



