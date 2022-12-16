Motorcycle kills renowned Ugandan biker Okae

Renowned Ugandan golfer and biker Wilkinson Okae Friday afternoon died while sporting at Akii-Bua Stadium.

Eyewitnesses told Monitor that Okae who was also the Lira District golf captain suffered “a very painful death on Friday during a pre-motocross activity ahead of an event he was involved in organizing.”

“He saw a group of young people doing a road test and jumped on his motorcycle to join them in order to give them morale,” eyewitness and friend to the deceased Aisha Bajude said on December 16.

She added: “As Okae was crossing over a tyre, the motorcycle threw him up. He went straight and hit the wall fence with his head and fell down. When we moved and tried to lift him up, he was no more.”

Monitor understands that the deceased has been the brain behind a major motocross planned to be held in Lira City on December 17, 2022.

By press time, his body had been taken to Lira Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Okae’s tragic ending left business paralyzed across Lango’s principal trade centre as several people gathered in and around the hospital to view the deceased’s remains.