Motorcycle passenger, 60, drowns in swamp as rain pounds Kamuli

The Saturday evening downpour in Kamuli District claimed the life of a 60-year-old man who was travelling as a passenger on a motorcycle in Buluya Zone, Namwendwa Town Council.

Preliminary police report indicates that Monday Bapi, a resident of Kagoma Zone, Butagaya Sub-county in Jinja District, drowned after the motorcycle he was riding on was swept away by water at Nabigaga Swamp, which had been flooded following the rain.

The motorcyclist, Mr Tonny Mukanza, who is also Bapi’s son, reportedly attempted to ride through the flooded section, but the strong water currents swept them away before the passenger drowned.

The family was travelling from Kaliro District to Kamuli along the 47 kms Kamuli–Kaliro road when tragedy struck.

According to Mr Pius Mugweri, the LCIII chairperson of Namwendwa Sub-county, the road at Nabigaga Swamp was heavily flooded, and visibility was poor due to the downpour.

“The rider failed to see the submerged culvert and accidentally hit it. The motorcycle plunged into the flowing water, trapping the deceased inside the culvert,” Mr Mugweri said.

He said the son was swept through to the other side but was rescued by some people and rushed to Namwendwa Health Centre IV for treatment.

Bapi’s daughter, who had jumped off the motorcycle moments earlier, escaped unhurt.

Mr Mugweri urged the government to urgently rehabilitate the road, describing it as a key route that has become nearly impassable because of the flooding.

“This is a central road, and fixing it shouldn’t be rocket science. We’ve raised this issue several times, but it has fallen on deaf ears. The government must act immediately before more lives are lost,” Mr Mugweri said.

Mr Samson Lubega, Busoga North Police Spokesperson, warned motorists and travellers to avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges, or culverts, emphasising that the depth and strength of floodwaters can be deceptive and deadly.

“Motorists should reduce speed when approaching flooded or unfamiliar road sections, use alternative routes where flooding is visible, and ensure proper maintenance of vehicles and motorcycles, especially brakes and headlights,” Mr Lubega advised.

He said police will continue to caution the public to exercise maximum vigilance during the ongoing rainy season, particularly in low-lying and swampy areas that remain waterlogged and hazardous.