Motorcycle thefts escalate in Kagadi despite digital plates

Boda boda operators in Kagadi District are living in fear as motorcycle thefts escalate, despite the government’s introduction of digital number plates intended to improve vehicle tracking.

According to the boda boda leadership in the district, more than 40 motorcycles were stolen between September and October alone.

None has been recovered despite numerous reports made to the police. The rise in thefts has been linked to the approaching festive season, with local leaders claiming criminal gangs are stealing motorcycles to fund celebrations.

Mr Julius Tulinawe, 30, a father of two, recounted how he lost his motorcycle on October 14 while returning home after transporting an expectant mother to Kagadi hospital at night.

Mr Tulinawe, who operates from Kyabasaare Stage in Kyenzige Town Council, said he was ambushed by three machete-wielding men as he approached a valley on the Kyenzige, Buyaga road.

“They were all armed and surrounded me. I had no choice but to abandon the motorcycle and run for my life,” he narrated. Mr Hamza Ategeka, the chairperson of the Kagadi District Boda Boda Association, said more than 40 motorcycles have been stolen in just two months.

“Cases of theft usually increase around this time of the year because criminals are desperate for money to sustain themselves during the festive season,” Mr Ategeka explained.

He noted that fear of attacks has forced many riders to reduce their working hours. “Last year, we recorded about 40 thefts across the whole year. This year, we’ve hit that number in just two months,” he said.

Mr Ategeka also criticised the government for failing to deliver on promises made during the rollout of digital number plates, which were introduced to facilitate the tracking of stolen motorcycles.

“The government claimed digital plates would help recover stolen motorcycles. But to my dismay, not a single one of the 40 stolen motorcycles, some of which had these plates, has been recovered,” he said.

He added that the cost of motorcycles has risen from Shs5.2m to Shs6m following the introduction of the digital tracking system.

“When the Ministry of Works and Transport introduced these plates, they said the additional cost would enhance security. Yet they’re still urging more people to register, while failing to track the few already enrolled,” he added.

According to the Police Annual Crime Report 2024, the Albertine Region (Bunyoro), where Kagadi is located, recorded 407 motorcycle theft cases, ranking fourth nationwide.

Across Uganda, police recorded 6,311 motorcycle thefts in 2024, up from 6,065 in 2023, marking a 4.1 percent increase.

Of the 11,214 motorcycles reported stolen last year, only 2,355 were recovered, 1,527 were found abandoned, and 7,332 remain unaccounted for.

Mr Stephen Muha, a resident, attributed the increasing thefts to high youth unemployment. Mr Muha cited a 2024 Uganda Bureau of Statistics report indicating that more than 45,000 people in Kagadi District were unemployed, mostly between the ages of 18 and 30.

“This situation calls for increased police patrols and self-defense training among riders,” he urged.

Mr Muha further said that criminals have started using chloroform to incapacitate riders before stealing their motorcycles.

“Previously, they used iron bars and machetes, which sometimes resulted in fatalities. Now they use chloroform, making it harder to resist,” he said. He also warned that thefts are increasingly occurring during the day in less populated areas.

“Some pose as customers. Once they reach an isolated spot, they overpower the rider using chloroform. Others offer riders food or drinks laced with harmful substances,” he added, urging riders never to accept consumables from strangers.

Albertine Regional Police spokesperson SP Julius Hakiza said police are actively investigating the reported cases.“Police investigate cases filed at official stations.

The challenge is that some victims don’t report the thefts and later claim they were not helped. We can’t be everywhere. How do we assist if you don’t file a report?” SP Hakiza said. He also cautioned boda boda riders to be vigilant, especially at night.