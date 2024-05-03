Motorist shot at, arrested after security breach at Nakasero State Lodge

Police are detaining a motorist after he was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to force his way into State Lodge, Nakasero in Kampala.

Shafik Bwanika was arrested on charges of attempted breach of security at one of the gates of President Museveni’s home by a car that reportedly wanted to forcefully gain access to the premises at around 2pm on April 30, according to Special Force Command (SFC).

“SFC Soldiers on guard thwarted the breach after the car registration number UBE 434T and driven by Mr Shafik Bwanika came at a breakneck speed ignoring all security protocols that was severally signaled to them. In a bid to stop the speeding car, warning shots were fired but to no avail. The guards then targeted the car tyres which eventually got flattened and slowed down the car,” said the SFC spokesperson, Maj Jimmy Denis Omara.

According to him, Mr Bwanika made a quick U-turn at the checkpoint and attempted to flee.

“All the tyres were damaged making him drive on wheels up to the gate of Platinum Hospital where he went and parked the car. Police swung into action and had him arrested,” Maj Omara added in a statement.

Mr Bwanika who was in company of a yet to be identified woman at the time of the shooting, is currently detained at the Central Police Station (CPS) Kampala.