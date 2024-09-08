Mount Kilimanjaro's ice cap shrinks to record low

In a sobering update on Tanzania's most iconic natural landmark, Mapinduzi Mdesa, the Chief Conservation Officer from the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA), has revealed a dramatic reduction in the ice cap of Mount Kilimanjaro.

The once expansive ice fields have diminished from 20 square kilometers 110 years ago to a mere 1.7 square kilometers right now.

“This is mainly because of the dry winds that come from the ocean and other areas that sweep away the ice. Therefore we must make efforts to make Tanzania green,” he said.

This significant shrinkage of Kilimanjaro's ice cap, known for its majestic glaciers and snow-capped peaks, underscores the severe impacts of climate change on one of Africa's most recognizable landmarks.

The reduction in ice cover is not only a stark visual indication of global warming but also a critical concern for the region's ecosystem and water resources.

Mdesa's announcement brought to light the urgent need for environmental action and highlights the ongoing challenges faced by conservationists and scientists working to preserve Kilimanjaro's unique natural heritage.

The decrease in ice coverage could affect local weather patterns, biodiversity, and the water supply for surrounding communities.

The Tanzania National Parks Authority continues to monitor the situation closely, advocating for increased efforts to combat climate change and protect the remaining ice fields.