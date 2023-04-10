Mourners break down as Lwengo accident victims are laid to rest

Hundreds of mourners who had braved the afternoon scorching sun burst into wild wails as the bodies of the four family members who perished in the Lwengo district accident were brought to Namayuba village, Nakisunga sub-county for burial.

Three ARISE Funeral Directors funeral service cars that transported the bodies of the late Chris Ntege and his wife Cindy Butesi, 29, together with their two children; Jaiden Ntege,5, and Jians Ntege,3, pulled up into the compound of the late Ntege's newly constructed farmhouse at around 2.30 pm.

The sight of the caskets being offloaded from the funeral vehicles threw the mourners into wild wails. Some sobbed uncontrollably while others shook their heads in disbelief. The mourners included relatives, residents from the area, and late Ntege’s former workmates at the different workplaces that included Roko Construction, Multi-consults, and Uganda Breweries Ltd.

Ms Florence Ssenoga, late Ntege's mother who was sandwiched by women that were consoling her, looked on and wailed as the bodies were being removed from the vehicles.

The four were among the nine victims that died at Kyoko village in Lwengo district on Friday evening when the vehicle, a Toyota Alphard got involved in a head-on collision with an oncoming fuel tanker heading to Kampala. All occupants of the Alphard car died while the driver and turn man of the fuel tanker sustained severe injuries.

The deceased, according to reports were heading to Isingiro District to celebrate Easter with the parents of late Butesi only to receive bad news that the visitors they were waiting for had all perished in a road crash.

The bishop of Mukono diocese Enos Kitto Kagodo who officiated the funeral service held at St James church of Uganda, Gwafu asked christians to pray for late Ntege's family describing the incident as very shocking.

"This incident should teach us to devote our lives to Jesus Christ instead of valuing these earthly things that can go away any time," Bishop Kitto said.

Ms Eunice Waweru, the Uganda Breweries LTD Finance and Strategy director in her speech during the funeral service described the late Ntege as a hardworking man and a true example of a friendly and honest colleague.

"It is a sad moment for us at UBL because we shall never see Chris again," Ms Waweru said.