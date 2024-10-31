Mourners demand justice, bid farewell to Kabale Manchester United fan

The body of Benjamin Ndyamuhaki, a 36-year-old Manchester United fan allegedly killed by an Arsenal supporter, was laid to rest on Wednesday, Ocotober 30 in Kabungo Cell, Katenga Parish, Kaharo Sub County, Kabale District, Western Uganda. Friends and family gathered in sorrow to bid farewell to Ndyamuhaki, the fifth of eleven children.

Ndyamuhaki was reportedly assaulted on Sunday, October 27, at Kyobugombe Trading Centre following an altercation that began after Arsenal and Liverpool tied 2-2 in an English Premier League match.

According to Mr Edmond Tumwesigye, Kaharo Sub County’s LCIII Chairperson, the clash erupted in a video hall when Liverpool scored a late equalizer, prompting Ndyamuhaki to celebrate. This celebration, involving thrown popcorn, allegedly sparked an argument with Arsenal fan Onan Byampangi, who then struck Ndyamuhaki with a stick after the match.

“I was informed Monday morning that two men fought Sunday night, and one was taken to Bukinda Health Centre before being transferred to Rugarama, where he died. We’re actively searching for the suspect, who was last seen in Ntungamo,” Mr Tumwesigye told mourners.

During the burial, Mr Kenneth Atukwase, Mr Ndyamuhaki's elder brother, described him as loving, hardworking, and supportive.

“Our brother loved us deeply and worked hard for our family. We are heartbroken by his untimely death. May he rest in peace,” he said.

Another mourner, Mr Barnard Tumuhimbise, called for calm and urged family members not to seek revenge.

“Our son did nothing to deserve this; God has already decided on his life. Children, do not seek revenge, for it is God who will take it on our behalf,” he said.

Mr Dan Kasaku, Chairperson of the Rukiga Taxi Drivers Association, remembered Ndyamuhaki as “humble, trustworthy, and hardworking. Benyi was known for his cooperation, truthfulness, and humility. We have truly lost a good man,” he said.

Rev Michael Asiimwe, Parish Priest at Rwesasi Church of Uganda, urged mourners and football fans to manage their emotions, especially during matches.

“I love football, but because I struggle with anger, I avoid video halls for games. If you know you can’t control your anger, stay away. Find ways to manage it instead of resorting to violence,” he advised.

Alliance for National Transition (ANT) party’s Kigezi region coordinator, Mr. Bonny Tumuranze, echoed this advice and cautioned against mob justice. “We are working with police to ensure the suspect is arrested and brought to justice,” he assured the community.

Kabale District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Joseph Bakaleke, confirmed the ongoing manhunt for Byampangi, who remains at large.