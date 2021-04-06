Mourners keep flocking Rubaga Cathedral

By ESTHER OLUKA More by this Author

Ugandans have continued flocking Rubaga Cathedral to pay their last respects to the late Archbishop of Kampala, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

Archbishop Lwanga was found dead on Saturday morning in his house.

A postmortem report yesterday revealed that he succumbed to a heart attack caused by a blood clot.

Before his death, Dr Lwanga often led prayers at the cathedral, and it is probably why mourners easily find it as the most suitable place to continue showing their last respects to the deceased.

Besides, the cathedral is located near the deceased’s official residence, and according to the tentative programme, he will be buried at the place of worship.

Yesterday, some of the mourners told Daily Monitor that they would continue flocking the cathedral until Dr Lwanga is buried.

Exhibited courage

“I have been praying from here since 2008, and sometimes listened to Dr Lwanga’s sermons. He never kept quiet on issues that tormented people. Rather, he spoke about them courageously. I am going to continue going to the cathedral on a daily basis to pray for his departed soul until when he is laid to rest, ” Mr Mike Irot, 29, a teacher from St Matia Lweza, Kajjansi, said.

Ms Vivian Namuli, who has been praying at the cathedral for the past 10 years, said she had been going to the cathedral to mourn with others.

“Yesterday was my third visit and I intend to continue going to pray for Dr Lwanga until he is laid to rest,” Ms Namuli told Daily Monitor.

Ms Namuli said she will always remember the archbishop for his advocacy for human rights.

Priests attend the requiem Mass of the late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga at Rubaga Cathedral.

Both Irot and Namuli also attended the 2pm requiem Mass.

Meanwhile, Pastor Joseph Serwadda of Victory Christian Church, who also attended the requiem Mass, said Dr Lwanga was rare gem of excellence, a man who exhibited a lot of insightfulness.

“Dr Kizito was a very special person in our midst. I personally knew him for 11 years. You would see him and then see an aura of authority. He never minced his words, he was elaborate on many issues including governance and leadership,” Mr Serwadda said.

He said the last time he spoke to Archbishop Lwanga was about two and half months ago.

“He was a happy man. The only complaint he made (at the time) was regarding his aching foot after had having previously sustained an injury from missing a step on a stair case. We shall miss him,” Mr Serwadda said.

Funeral programme

Monday: Funeral mass at Rubaga Cathedral starting at 2pm led by Bishop Paul Ssemogerere

Tuesday: Viewing of body at Kololo airstrip organized by the State between 10am and midday. Later, there will be a funeral mass at Kyabakadde (Lugazi Diocese) starting at 2pm led by Bishop Christopher Kakooza

Wednesday: Funeral mass at Namugongo Catholic Shrine starting at 10am led by Bishop Serverus Jjumba.

Thursday: Burial at Rubaga Cathedral starting 10am led by Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa

