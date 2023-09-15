Mourners shocked as UPDF officer assaults aunt at father’s burial

Mourners were on Thursday left in shock after a Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) officer working under the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) assaulted his paternal aunt during the burial ceremony of his father.

Mr Godfrey Katamba Semakula accused his aunt of claiming that his father had left a child born out of wedlock. He used a grazing stick to hit her multiple times in the waist, and in the legs accusing her of being indisciplined.

The function at Katojo, Rubaare Town Council was attended by a number of dignitaries, including army Generals and retired officers of the Forces momentarily paused as other relatives of the assaulted woman attempted to beat up Mr Katamba before the elders intervened.





The officer who was seated with the former Deputy Attorney General, Mr Mwesigwa Rukutana, Amb Prof Willis Bashasha, Rtd Maj Gen John Mateka among other dignitaries, rose fast from his chair after his aunt only identified as Barbra mentioned in her speech that they ought to recognize the other child her brother had left.





“I love calmness and I will do what it takes to attain it, like what you saw me do here. What you did [said] here if I did the same at your home, how would you feel? I have now forgiven you, Barbra. We also have mouths and information but we can’t just give it out,” Mr Katamba later justified his action in his speech.





Elders of the clan calmed the waring parties with the help of personal bodyguards to some of the dignitaries at the function.





Mr Rukutana who later spoke, expressed his disappointment in the action as he called for tolerance.





Several other speakers condemned the action, however, the soldier was not remorseful, as he simply walked away with his grazing stick when the presiding prelate, Rev Can Joram Akoragye, called upon him to apologise.





Ntungamo Municipality MP, Mr Yona Musinguzi, asked the UPDF to join forces in fighting against corruption, which he said, is a new war reigning with in the security forces.





“While you pride in stopping wars against Kony and other forces, there emerged a serious war that needs your intervention as defense for this country, the war on corruption. This is a more serious war than the battles you have fought. We need more hands to fight and UPDF must join us if we must win.” Mr Musinguzi said.





The deceased, Christopher Semakula, a retired policeman died at his home in Rubaare on Tuesday at the age of 68, after a long illness. He is survived by nine children.