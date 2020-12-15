Moyo FDC candidate quits LCV race, crosses to NRM

By Martin Okudi More by this Author

The Electoral Commission has distanced itself from a pronouncement made by Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) flag bearer who reportedly quit the race for Moyo LCV and defected to the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

On Monday, Mr Isaac Drajuruga Vuni, an FDC candidate contesting for the Moyo LCV seat decided to cross to the ruling NRM party and vowed to abandon his campaign trail.

Mr Drajuruga made the pronouncement at a function held at Celecelea triangle in Moyo town council.

In his speech, Mr Drajuruga said he had partially traversed the district and willingly decided to pave way for the incumbent, Mr Williams Anyama (of NRM) whose manifesto is reportedly similar to his.

After denouncing his FDC candidature, Mr Drajuruga signed the NRM oath of allegiance, registered as a member and was given a party T-shirt and a cap.

He said the NRM government has initiated visible developmental programmes and now is the time to perfect the effort of the ruling party.

"Shifting from FDC to NRM is not a betrayal because it is my political right to belong where I want to be as enshrined in the constitution of the Republic of Uganda," Mr Drajuruga said.

Mr Drajuruga’s move to quit the Moyo LCV race leaves two candidates that is; the incumbent Anyama and Mr William Obulejo Butti who is contesting on independent ticket.

However, shortly after Mr Drajuruga’s declaration, Mr Richard Opio Ogen, the Moyo District EC returning officer said his office does not take cognizance of informal pronouncements made by a duly nominated candidate who is believed to be knowledgeable of electoral laws.

“I am not aware about their local arrangements and my office has not been formally notified about the matter. What I know is that he is still a contestant for the LCV seat,” Mr Opio said.

When contacted on Tuesday, Mr Drajuruga, acknowledged that he is yet to submit a formal declaration to the EC office, stating that he had a hectic day during the defection exercise.

“I will not reverse my earlier decision. I already have a formal communication that I’m going to tender in to the returning officer before the close of business today,” he said.

Mr Drajuruga, who has been a mobilizer for the FDC party in the West Nile region says internal wrangles in FDC party are tarnishing its image thus “becoming rapidly ungovernable”.

"As a young person with a vision I don't want to lean against a party that is almost dead. It is better I move in a boat that is older than moving in a boat that is sinking," Mr Drajuruga said.

The 37-year-old Drajuruga, who hails from Metu sub-county in Moyo District, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Management.

Commenting on the development, Mr JB Sam Asusi, the Moyo District NRM chairperson said, “This is an enormous achievement that has entered the political record book of Moyo district. We welcome him with both hands.”

Mr Anyama, the incumbent, said the defection of his opponent would strengthen the ruling party massively in the area.

“He is a capable leader who rose through the ranks of FDC to become a mobiliser; his decision to cross to the ruling party portrays the highest level of maturity and wisdom,” Mr Anyama said.