Moyo mourns Brig Gen Kodili 

Brig Gen (rtd) Mark Kodili died at the age of 75. PHOTO/ COURTESY 

By  Scovin Iceta

What you need to know:

  • Brig Gen Kodili died at the age of 75.

The sudden death of the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) coordinator for Madi zone, Brig Gen (Rtd) Mark Ayiasi Kodili has shocked the entire Madi community with residents describing him as one of the national heroes from the region.

