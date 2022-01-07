Moyo mourns Brig Gen Kodili 

The sudden death of the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) coordinator for Madi zone, Brig Gen (Rtd) Mark Ayiasi Kodili has shocked the entire Madi community with residents describing him as one of the national heroes from the region.

Brig Gen Kodili died at the age of 75.

Brig Gen Flavio Byekwaso, the UPDF Spokesperson in a statement said Thursday that Brig Gen Kodili died from Victoria Hospital where he had been admitted with health complications.

“We condole with the family, relatives and friends of the deceased during this difficult moment. Burial arrangements will be communicated later. May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace,”she said.

She said Kodili was Sandhurst alumni who served the Ugandan military from the 60s.

Dr Richard Mangwi, one of the deceased’s elder sons said he had been admitted hospitalized for some time.

“He was last week feeling unwell but later stabilized and was steadily improving. However, on Thursday morning, we were shocked to hear the sad news of his demise," he added.

Mr Michael Koma, a resident of Onyire Village in Moyo District described the deceased as a kind and loving person.

"Brig Gen Mark Kodili has been highly recognized by his close friends in the struggle of stability of the country under NRA/NRM. What brought him in the struggle was that he was loyal and brave, so we thank God for his life and his contribution for the peace we have now in the country," he said.