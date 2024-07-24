Moyo pupils, teachers learn in fear over dilapidated structures

The administration at Afoji and Kolokolo primary schools in Moyo Sub-county, Moyo District, have expressed concern over dilapidated classrooms, staff quarters and pit latrines.

On July 22, some of the ceilings in the staff quarters at Afoji Primary School collapsed, raising concern among the administration that the pit latrines at the two schools, which have developed huge cracks, may cave in.



The head teacher of Afoji Primary School, Ms Josephine Madraa, said the state of the latrine in the boys’ section is worrying.



“The block for the latrine has developed huge cracks and we are scared that it could collapse on pupils. With heavy rain in August or September, the condition of this latrine may worsen. We may end up closing the school because of the poor state of latrines,” Ms Madraa said on Monday.

The senior woman teacher, at Afoji Primary School, Ms Vicky Adiru, acknowledged that the situation is worrying.



“We are financially handicapped to construct another latrine. The school tried to raise the issues with leaders several times but up to now, there have been no answers,” she said.



The head teacher of Kolokolo Primary School, Ms Gladys Oaikane, said their biggest concern is the staff houses, which are in a sorry state.



“We are in a crisis because we only have four units. The block is built under DRDIP and it is supposed to accommodate two teachers but there are already six teachers sharing rooms,” she said.