MP Alioni arraigned in court for boxing police officer over EALA polls

Aringa South County (Yumbe District) MP Yorke Alioni Odria has been arraigned before Buganda Road Magistrate’s Court in Kampala and charged with assaulting a police officer on duty during the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) elections at Parliament.

Mr Alioni who is charged with two counts; assault and doing grievous harm was picked by the police from a bar last night after snubbing police summons on grounds that he’s busy with his wedding preparations.

In count one the MP is accused of doing grievous harm contrary to section 219 of the Penal Code.

The state says Mr Alioni, a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), on September 29, 2022, at the main parliamentary building in Kampala central in the Kampala District unlawfully did grievous harm to one Assistant Superintendent of Police Alex Senge.

In the second account, the state contends that the MP “assaulted ASP Senge who at the time was in the due execution of his duty as a police officer.”

His lawyers however, applied for bail which was granted at Shs1 million.

The presiding magistrate, Siena Owomugisha ordered him to deposit his passport with court and body each of his two sureties at Shs10 million, not cash.

He was ordered to return to court on November 4 for further mention of the case.

Mr Odria is alleged to have acted in a disorderly manner when he attacked and boxed a police officer, who was on duty without legal justification.

ASP Senge is said to have sustained injuries on his right ear and on the head.

Mr Odria is said to have been frustrated with the manner in which elections were being conducted after some MPs were granted permission to vote early. He stormed the voting centre and grabbed the ballot box as he accused unnamed persons of vote rigging.