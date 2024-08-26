MP calls for good political will to eradicate cancer

The Ntungamo Woman MP, Ms Bata Kamateneti, has asked different organisations to engage political leaders in the fight against behavioural diseases.

She said many key players seem to be sleeping on their job or are not aware of the disease (s) burden the country is facing.

Ms Kamateneti made the remarks while flagging off participants for the cancer run at Kyamate Playground in Ntungamo District yesterday.

She said many people who would love to engage in the fight and support the cause against cancer do not know the gravity of the scourge.

“As politicians who plan for the country, who make laws and allocate budget, some of us are ignorant on [our] priorities. This is a grave challenge for us who have been affected. We need you as service clubs, meet parliamentarians, meet people in offices, and expand the cry to many people, including the business [class] that we can have a greater effort to fight cancer,’’ Ms Kamateneti said.

The MP also noted that there are several cancers developing as a result of behaviour change [eating habits].

“What you are fundraising for is little money, with priority, more funds can be got from [more people],” she said.

Target funds