MP cited in loss of Shs95m health centre cash

The Kagoma North Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Alex Brandon Kintu, has been accused of "disappearing with Shs95m" which was fundraised for the construction of a health centre in his constituency.

Reports suggest that Mr Kintu launched the fundraising drive at a function attended by the Prime Minister Ms Robinah Nabanja, at which Shs95m was realised to kick start the construction of Nakajjo health centre III in Buyengo town council.

The Jinja Woman MP, Ms Loy Katali, is said to have been part of the leaders who pushed for the fundraising, and indeed, works at the site briefly started and stopped after the constructor allegedly cited lack of money for the construction to continue.

Ms Katali’s Political Assistant, Mr Ali Kirume, later pinned Mr Kintu for reportedly “disappearing” with the funds, leaving the construction works in balance.

“I have no problem with Mr Kintu, but what I need from him is to bring back the money raised for the construction of a health centre in Nakajjo, which the public are busy asking me about,” Mr Kirume said.

Residents of Nakajjo village, Buyengo town council in Jinja District gathered at Nakajjo health center III which is undergoing construction. PHOTO/GODFREY MASIKO

MP responds

But Mr Kintu says the money which was raised was “spent accordingly”. “I am sure that the money collected has been put to its proper use. Those alleging that I embezzled it are after tarnishing my name,” he said.

He added: “I will not allow people to continue playing with my name, and I am in consultations with lawyers to chart a way forward.”

According to Mr Kintu, the money raised during the fundraising was insufficient, and he is finding ways of getting more (money) elsewhere to complete the construction.