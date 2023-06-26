MP defies court order on Lira churches

Court bailiffs have failed to execute the seizure of churches from the Pentecostal Assembly of God Limited breakaway group in Lira City in what they described as interference from district authorities and area Member of Parliament.

Mr Bonnie Rwamukaaga of T/a Libra Court Bailiffs and Auctioneers said he got a warrant for execution from the High Court to seize properties under Pentecostal Assembly of God Lira Ltd, which lost a court case against its mother body Pentecostal Assembly of God Limited. But he accused Otuke County Member of Parliament Julius Acon Bua and the Lira resident city commissioner (RCC) Lawrence Egole of blocking him.

“We have gone through all the lawful processes including notifying the police, which also accepted to witness the execution of the warrant. The Lira RCC ordered the process to be stopped last month. MP Ochon is also mobilising locals to defy court orders,” Mr Rwamukaaga said last week.

Key issue

In 2015, Pentecostal Assembly of God Limited sued the Pentecostal Assembly of God Lira Ltd and Uganda Registration Services Bureau over an illegal takeover of its property.

In December 2019, Judge Musa Ssekaana of the High Court Civil Division in Kampala City ruled in favour of Pentecostal Assembly of God Ltd, prompting Pentecostal Assembly of God Lira Ltd to change its name to Yawe. Judge Ssekaana also ruled that the properties in Lira, which Pentecostal Assembly of God Lira Ltd had in possession, belong to Pentecostal Assembly of God Ltd.

At least four properties were supposed to be seized.

MP Acon said: “President Museveni said nobody should take over those churches. The court bailiffs are rushing with the issues. They should wait for the Court of Appeal decision and the president’s guidance,” MP Achon said.

MP Achon said the churches that Pentecostal Assembly of God Ltd wants to takeover were built by the members of the community in Lira.

“One of the properties they marked to be seized is a church I contributed 80 per cent to build. ..The problem is that those judges sit in Kampala or Lira and make their judgements without going to the ground and finding out the truth,” he said.

Mr Egole, the RCC Lira City, said he was aware of the documents from the bailiff, but said Mr Rwamukaaga hadn’t exhausted all processes to be allowed to execute the warrant.

“There are procedures that he needs to follow...As an RCC, I can’t refuse to abide by the court orders,” he said.