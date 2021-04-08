MP-elect Ssegirinya further remanded

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

Kawempe North MP-elect, Mr Muhammad Ssegirinya has been further remanded after hearing of his bail application at Buganda Road Court on Thursday flopped.

The presiding grade one magistrate, Ms Gladys Kamasanyu was compelled to adjourn hearing of the MP’s bail application to April 15 after his two lawyers made contradictory submissions in court.

Counsels Abdul Kiryowa and Shamim Malende informed court that they had instructions to represent Mr Ssegirinya, however, they made contradictory submissions on numerous occasions as they addressed court which left the magistrate seemingly confused.

Mr Kiryowa told court that they had prepared for only bail application and not hearing of the case. However, Ms Malende, who is also Kampala Woman MP-elect, in her submission told court that they were ready to hear the evidence of prosecution witnesses but would prepare for cross examination in the next court sitting.

"The defense didn't take any reasonable practical step by getting any disclosure. The lawyers have not shown readiness to proceed, one says they are ready, the other pulls it down,"…

Both lawyers insisted that however much court had prepared this day for hearing of the case with bail application, they were only ready for bail since the prosecution had not served them as required by the law.

"On several occasions we tried to access the prosecution for the service but all in vain," Ms Malende submitted.

However, Ms Joan Keko, the State prosecutor dismissed the defense’s claims and said the MP’s lawyers have never approached her yet she’s always in her office daily before she presented in court three witnesses to pin Mr Ssegirinya for inciting violence.

Mr Ssegirinya arrested on March 22 while leading a peaceful demonstration in Kampala.

Mr Updates, as he is popularly known, was intercepted at Mini Price in downtown Kampala as he attempted to lead a protest demanding for the release of National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters who were abducted by security operatives during and after elections and are currently detained incommunicado.