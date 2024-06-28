MP hopeful dies in Luuka car crash

Police in Luuka District in Eastern Uganda are investigating circumstances under which the wife of Mr Faruk Kirunda, the Deputy Press Secretary to President Museveni died in a car crash.

Gladys Aliyinza, a resident of Lambala village, Irongo parish, Irongo sub-county, Luuka District died after the car in which she was traveling collided with a lorry loaded with sugarcane at Nawansega cell, Nawansega Ward, Bukova Town council in Luuka District.

The 34-year-old Luuka Woman MP aspirant died alongside Yusufu Biita, a resident of Kirimwa, Bukooma Sub-county in Luuka District, with whom she was traveling, according to police.

Biita has been serving as the Vice chairman LC II Kirimwa Parish.

Mr Kirunda announced his wife’s death on X (formerly Twitter) following the Thursday evening crash which police attributed to speeding.

“With a very heavy heart, I announce the untimely death of my dear wife, Gladys Aliyinza, who passed on in an accident earlier today. It's a heavy blow to our young family and pray to Allah to see us through. Thanks to all of you for the outpouring of sympathy and support so far extended to us. Inalilahi wa inalilahi la juin!!” Mr Kirunda posted.



She will be buried on June 30, 2024, at Lambala Village, Irongo Sub County in Luuka District.

“Initial findings indicate that at around 04:30 pm, the truck registration number UAU 073 G loaded with sugarcane from Kaliro side, was sloping and it collided with climbing double cabin Isuzu registration number UG 4654C from the opposite direction before overturning several times. At the point of collision, there is a slight bend that might have contributed to the crash. The impact at the scene of the crash suggests excessive speed to have been the likely cause of the accident,” Busoga North regional spokesperson, ASP Kasadha Micheal said.

According to police, Biita died on the spot while attempts to have Aliyinza's life saved did not yield as she died on the way to Musana Hospital in Kaliro District.