MP Linda Auma defeats ex-minister Engola in Lira NRM race

Lira Woman Member of Parliament Linda Auma has unseated former State Minister for Housing and Urban Development Sam Engola as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) district chairperson, following a tense and repeatedly postponed internal election.

According to results released late August 1 by the NRM electoral commission, Ms Auma won the position with 188 votes, defeating Mr Engola, the former NRM vice chairperson for northern Uganda and former Erute South MP, who secured 155 votes.

“I want to take this opportunity to declare Honourable Linda Auma as duly elected for the position of chairperson NRM Lira District. Congratulations,” said Zaitum Driwano, the NRM electoral commissioner in charge of the Lango and Acholi sub-regions.

The poll was held after two earlier attempts were postponed amid reports of irregularities. The initial election, scheduled for May 23, was cancelled over allegations of voter bribery and intimidation.

Lira Resident District Commissioner Lillian Eyal said at the time that intruders broke into the polling station at Ogur Secondary School, prompting police to fire shots in the air to restore order.

Lira District NRM electoral registrar Moses Okello also cited concerns over the whereabouts of the eligible delegates. “The delegates who were supposed to participate in the voting had been hidden away,” he said.

In Friday’s rescheduled vote, Auma’s supporters swept multiple key positions within the district party structure, defeating all candidates affiliated with Mr Engola’s camp.

For instance, Engola ally Eng. Henry Jackson Odongo lost to Bonny Omara—Lira District Vice Chairperson and Auma supporter—in the race for NRM General Secretary. Mr Omara received 190 votes to Mr Odongo’s 105.

“With this, I wish to take this opportunity to declare Omara Bonny who managed to poll 190 votes duly elected for the position of General Secretary of NRM Lira District. I wish to congratulate you,” Ms Driwano said.

Peter Okello Oyo, minister of culture at the Lango Cultural Institution and another member of Mr Engola’s camp, was also defeated. He contested for the position of NRM district vice chairperson but lost to former RDC George Abudul, a key figure in Ms Auma’s team.

However, Mr Engola disputed the process, saying the repeat election was not free and fair.

“My camp was not allowed to conduct campaigns ahead of the repeated polls,” he said, adding that he would challenge the outcome in accordance with party procedures. He also called for calm among his supporters.

In her remarks, Ms Auma said: “I would like to thank the NRM Secretariat, the security team, and the delegates that endured for three consecutive times to always come in search for a leadership. I would like to also thank the participants, especially the candidates at different levels who have participated in these elections.”